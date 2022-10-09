Fans hilariously react to video of Merab Dvalishvili ending up hurting himself after diving head first into frozen lake: "At least we know he can take a smack to the dome" 

Merab Dvalishvili is edging closer to a UFC bantamweight title shot, following one dominant performance after another in the octagon. Having lost his first two UFC fights, the Georgian has bounced back in emphatic style and is currently on an eight-fight win streak.

'The Machine' currently occupies the No.3 spot in the rankings and has just been called out by Cory Sandhagen. With a win over 'The Sandman' in a potential fight, Dvalishvili could be awarded a shot at the title. That said, a diving accident in February 2021 could have seen the Georgian's UFC ambitions pulled out from under him.

In footage that has recently re-emerged online, Dvalishvili can be seen diving head first into a frozen lake. The Georgian only suffered minor injuries, needing a cut on his head to be stapled.

Watch the video below:

Since the re-emergence of the footage online, fans have been using the clip as daily entertainment and poking fun at the bantamweight contender.

However, some fans did express more genuine concern for the Georgian, claiming that things could have ended very differently.

Merab Dvalishvili responds to the callout by Cory Sandhagen

Merab Dvalishvili is currently on an eight-fight win streak in the UFC following his recent unanimous decision victory over Jose Aldo. 'The Machine' occupies the third spot in the bantamweight rankings, and with another win over a top 10-ranked bantamweight, the Georgian could be in line for a title shot.

Dvalishvili was called out by Cory Sandhagen following the American's recent victory over Song Yadong. 'The Sandman' spoke to the media after his win and said:

"Chito [Vera] or Merab [Dvalishvili] are the obvious names, both of them pose very different challenges. Two completely different fighters almost."

Watch the video below:

Merab Dvalishvili replied via Twitter:

"My answer is yes of course. Let’s go."

See the tweet below:

Merab Dvalishvili vs. Cory Sandhagen would be a classic 'grappler vs. striker' matchup, and the Georgian would arguably be the most elite wrestler that Sandhagen would have ever faced.

A win for Dvalishvili over Sandhagen could make a shot at the title more complicated. His teammate and friend Aljamain Sterling is set to defend the bantamweight title against T.J. Dillashaw at UFC 280, and should 'Funk Master' succeed, a fight between teammates could be booked down the line.

Should that happen, it will be another case of Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns. That said, Sterling has spoken about moving up to the featherweight division to give his friend a clear path to bantamweight gold.

