Merab Dvalishvili blasts Umar Nurmagomedov as “spoiled” by UFC and “crying” over rematch

Merab Dvalishvili recently shared his thoughts on Umar Nurmagomedov, pointing out that Nurmagomedov has been receiving special treatment from the UFC.

'The Machine' and Nurmagomedov faced off for the bantamweight championship at UFC 311 earlier this year, where Dvalishvili dominated, showcasing his superior striking and wrestling skills, ultimately winning by unanimous decision.

In a recent discussion on The W.A.D.E. Concept, Dvalishvili was asked about his current relationship with Nurmagomedov. In response, the UFC bantamweight champion noted how the Dagestani fighter is "crying" for a rematch:

"He's [a] little spoiled baby. He's spoiled by the UFC... Yeah, exactly, he's crying [for a rematch]"

Check out Merab Dvalishvili's comments below (11:16):

Merab Dvalishvili previews potential Umar Nurmagomedov rematch

Merab Dvalishvili currently holds a 13-fight winning streak in the UFC. After experiencing two initial losses in the promotion, Dvalishvili has emerged victorious against all his subsequent opponents, including former champions Sean O'Malley, Petr Yan, and Henry Cejudo. His most recent victory was in a rematch against O'Malley at UFC 316, where he won by submission.

In a recent interview, 'The Machine' discussed a potential matchup against Umar Nurmagomedov, saying:

"If I have to fight Umar Nurmagomedov next, I'm confident I'll break him this time and beat him clean. Our last fight wasn't like that. I was controlling things and won without taking unnecessary risks or headaches, but I won't let him off so easily in the octagon next time... I'll break him in the first 1.5 minutes and then drag him around the octagon for the remaining 23.5 minutes like a sack... Even after losing, he didn't learn his lesson." [H/t: @ChampRDS on X]

Dvalishvili is set to defend the bantamweight championship against Cory Sandhagen in the co-main event of UFC 320 on Oct. 4. Meanwhile, Nurmagomedov is scheduled to face Mario Bautista at UFC 321 on Oct. 25.

