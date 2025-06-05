Merab Dvalishvili details changing priorities for Sean O'Malley rematch to "focus more on finishing" the fight

By Sunil Krishnan
Modified Jun 05, 2025 03:16 GMT
Merab Dvalishvili (right) discusses changing priorities ahead of UFC 316 rematch against Sean O
Merab Dvalishvili (right) discusses changing priorities ahead of UFC 316 rematch against Sean O'Malley (left). [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Merab Dvalishvili recently claimed that he will cut back on his antics and prioritise finishing Sean O'Malley in their upcoming fight. 'The Machine' is set to make his second title defense against 'Suga' at UFC 316 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on June 7.

Ad

In their initial outing at UFC 306, Dvalishvili engaged in several antics throughout their fight, like kissing O'Malley on the back and arguing with his cornermen.

Recently, however, the Georgian fighter declared that he is focused on securing a finish at UFC 316. In the recently held press conference, he said:

"This time, I'll be more focused on the finish and more focused on damage. The first fight, it was too easy, and I was too relaxed there. I saw everything and controlled everything. I did kiss him and I did make fun of him. But, this time I'm going to focus more on the finish, which is what I worked on. So yeah, that's what I'm looking forward to."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Merab Dvalishvili's comments below (6:06):

youtube-cover
Ad

Kamaru Usman predicts Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O'Malley 2

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman recently shared his prediction for the Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O'Malley rematch at UFC 316. 'Suga' claimed he is focusing on wrestling throughout this camp, as Dvalishvili dominated him on the mat in their previous fight.

On the latest episode of the Pound 4 Pound podcast with Henry Cejudo, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' said:

Ad
"Of course [O'malley] got taken down and held down for almost five rounds. Did he really take any significant damage in that fight? But, Merab's confidence, after getting through a fight like Umar Nurmagomedov, which everyone constantly said he was gonna lost that fight. I think he has solidified himself as the champion. I think it's gonna be extremely difficult to grab that belt off of him. Ultimately, I think Merab gets the job done."
Ad

Check out Kamaru Usman's comments below (39:42):

youtube-cover
About the author
Sunil Krishnan

Sunil Krishnan

Twitter icon

Sunil holds a Bachelor of Science degree in visual communication. He started his professional career in 2023 and has previously worked with FirstSportz and Levitate Studios, among other organizations.

Sunil was drawn to MMA by Conor McGregor, especially the Irishman’s crossover boxing bout with Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017. His favorite fighter is Jorge Masvidal for his wild and unorthodox approach.

Surprisingly, ‘The Notorious’ and ‘Gamebred’ do not find a place in his Mt. Rushmore, which includes Chuck Liddell, Anderson Silva, Alex Pereira, Daniel Cormier, and Khabib Nurmagomedov. He feels ONE Championship’s Rodtang Jitmuangnon has the ability to succeed in the UFC due to his power.

Sunil is of the opinion that the UFC is not doing enough to prevent eye pokes and does not mind soccer kicks in MMA.

In his free time, he likes to watch anime and films in general. He’s also a boxing historian, having gotten into the sport watching videos of fighters like Sugar Ray Leonard and Roberto Duran.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Sunil Krishnan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications