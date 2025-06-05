Merab Dvalishvili details changing priorities for Sean O'Malley rematch to "focus more on finishing" the fight

Merab Dvalishvili recently claimed that he will cut back on his antics and prioritise finishing Sean O'Malley in their upcoming fight. 'The Machine' is set to make his second title defense against 'Suga' at UFC 316 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on June 7.

In their initial outing at UFC 306, Dvalishvili engaged in several antics throughout their fight, like kissing O'Malley on the back and arguing with his cornermen.

Recently, however, the Georgian fighter declared that he is focused on securing a finish at UFC 316. In the recently held press conference, he said:

"This time, I'll be more focused on the finish and more focused on damage. The first fight, it was too easy, and I was too relaxed there. I saw everything and controlled everything. I did kiss him and I did make fun of him. But, this time I'm going to focus more on the finish, which is what I worked on. So yeah, that's what I'm looking forward to."

Check out Merab Dvalishvili's comments below (6:06):

Kamaru Usman predicts Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O'Malley 2

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman recently shared his prediction for the Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O'Malley rematch at UFC 316. 'Suga' claimed he is focusing on wrestling throughout this camp, as Dvalishvili dominated him on the mat in their previous fight.

On the latest episode of the Pound 4 Pound podcast with Henry Cejudo, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' said:

"Of course [O'malley] got taken down and held down for almost five rounds. Did he really take any significant damage in that fight? But, Merab's confidence, after getting through a fight like Umar Nurmagomedov, which everyone constantly said he was gonna lost that fight. I think he has solidified himself as the champion. I think it's gonna be extremely difficult to grab that belt off of him. Ultimately, I think Merab gets the job done."

Check out Kamaru Usman's comments below (39:42):

