Merab Dvalishvili drops humble take as he closes in on joining Anderson Silva, Jon Jones in rare UFC company

Merab Dvalishvili recently shared his thoughts on possibly joining the likes of Anderson Silva and Jon Jones with a very career milestone. Dvalishvili was humble with his take as he expressed his gratitude at being among rare UFC company.

Dvalishvili is scheduled to defend his bantamweight championship against Sean O'Malley in the main event of UFC 316, which takes place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey this Saturday. The bout is significant as it not only marks 'The Machine's' second title defense, but he will have an opportunity to extend his winning streak to 13 consecutive wins inside the octagon.

MMA Junkie posted a clip from Dvalishvili's pre-fight media availability ahead of UFC 316, where he was asked about joining the exclusive club that includes Silva, who leads with 16 consecutive wins, and tying Jones for fourth with 13.

'The Machine' expressed his happiness at potentially joining the exclusive club, but was solely focused on defeating O'Malley. He said:

"Wow, this is big. And this is another motivation for me. This is great, but I'm just gonna focus for my next fight like I was before. Then, God willing, win this fight and yeah, lots of records, lots of new history will be made and this is good. But it means a lot. Just to be mention my name with these guys, I'm grateful."

Merab Dvalishvili makes feelings known on Sean O'Malley receiving an immediate rematch

Merab Dvalishvili also shared his thoughts on Sean O'Malley receiving an immediate rematch when he returns to the octagon rather than having to work his way back into bantamweight title contention.

MMA Junkie posted a clip from Dvalishvili's pre-fight media availability in which he discussed whether he was upset about O'Malley receiving a title shot instead of another contender. The Georgian mentioned that he welcomed another fight against 'Suga' and reaffirmed that he is motivated to win more decisively:

"I don't mind to give [O'Malley] this [rematch]... [The] work we put in and shape I am [in], I believe I can beat this guy again one more time. And I'm looking to beat him in an even [more] dominant way."

