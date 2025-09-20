Merab Dvalishvili explains why he's "definitely not comfortable" as UFC champion ahead of Cory Sandhagen clash

Merab Dvalishvili could still be navigating the attention that comes with being a UFC champion. Dvalishvili defends his bantamweight throne against Cory Sandhagen at UFC 320 on Oct. 4 in Las Vegas.

Ad

Despite his dominance inside the cage, Dvalishvili says being on top brings new challenges. The increased attention, media obligations, and expectations are all part of the adjustment.

Speaking about the newfound fame and responsibilities as a champion in an interview with MMA Junkie, Dvalishvili said:

"No, I'm definitely not comfortable [being at the top]. Every fight in UFC is very important for me even [when] I was not fighting for the belt or now I'm fighting for belt. Every fight, doesn't matter. Even my first fight in the UFC or my third fight, I'm treating every fight same. I have same goal and same motivation." [H/t: MMA Junkie]

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He added:

"I'm even more motivated, but it's just when you're the champion, you become popular. You've got more distractions, more people. You have more opportunities, and of course, I have family, I have friends, I have teammates, coaches, neighbors. You have to split the time for everyone, which is hard, and I'm trying to deal with this, figure it out."

Ad

Merab Dvalishvili’s coach warns rivals

John Wood, Merab Dvalishvili’s coach, has issued a warning to anyone facing the champion. He said that his fighter is evolving at a rapid pace and the top-ranked contenders in the division should take notice.

Wood notes that Dvalishvili’s improvements in the gym have been extraordinary. The champion’s cardio, already considered elite, has been paired with an increasing focus on finishing fights rather than just grinding through them.

Ad

Wood said that this version of Dvalishvili is more aggressive and dangerous than ever. Speaking in an interview with Home of Fight, Wood said:

“That man is on a tear in the gym. I can’t even express or explain how much better he is and how much better he’s getting in this camp; it’s almost jaw-dropping. Everybody in the gym is buzzing about him. Everybody in the gym is going like, ‘Holy sh*t, where did this come from? Where did this version of this guy come from?’... He’s now looking to hurt you. He’s now looking to finish you. He’s now looking to create, just entertaining, devastating fights."

Ad

Check out John Wood's comments below (4:50):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Nambiar Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.



When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.