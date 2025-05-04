  • home icon
  Merab Dvalishvili and fans react as Azamat Bekoev knocks out former NCAA Division 1 wrestler Ryan Loder at UFC Des Moines: "How strong this guy is"

Merab Dvalishvili and fans react as Azamat Bekoev knocks out former NCAA Division 1 wrestler Ryan Loder at UFC Des Moines: "How strong this guy is"

By Liam Fresen
Modified May 04, 2025 02:53 GMT
Merab Dvalishvili (left) reacts to Azamat Bekoev
Merab Dvalishvili (left) reacts to Azamat Bekoev's (middle) performance at UFC Des Moines against Ryan Loder (right). [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Merab Dvalishvili was impressed by Azamat Bekoev, who secured a first-round knockout win against former NCAA Division 1 wrestler Ryan Loder at UFC Des Moines. With that, Bekoev improved his UFC record to 2-0.

The finishing moment was uploaded to X by the official UFC account, and captioned:

"LOOK OUT MIDDLEWEIGHTS 👀 Azamat Bekoev now has back to back 1st round TKO's to start his UFC career 👊"

Check out the post below:

With UFC Des Moines being headlined by a bantamweight clash between Cory Sandhagen and Deiveson Figueiredo, the division's champion, Dvalishvil was all eyes on the event from the prelims.

Following Bekoev's explosive finish, 'The Machine' took to X and wrote:

"Azamat Bekoev wow! How strong this guy is!"

Check out Merab Dvalishvili's post below:

Fans were blown away by the Russian fighter's devastating finishing power. A user wrote:

"Azamat deserves a PPV main card slot. Dude throws hammers."

Others commented:

"He's going to feel that in the morning."
"Monster performance tonight!"
"QUIETS. THE. CROWD."
Fan reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @ufc on X]
Fan reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @ufc on X]

Bekoev picked up little noticeable damage in his win over Lodes, and given his flying start in the UFC, he will certainly be given the chance to showcase his talents in the octagon again in 2025.

Edited by Subham
