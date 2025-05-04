Merab Dvalishvili and fans react as Azamat Bekoev knocks out former NCAA Division 1 wrestler Ryan Loder at UFC Des Moines: "How strong this guy is"

Merab Dvalishvili was impressed by Azamat Bekoev, who secured a first-round knockout win against former NCAA Division 1 wrestler Ryan Loder at UFC Des Moines. With that, Bekoev improved his UFC record to 2-0.

Ad

The finishing moment was uploaded to X by the official UFC account, and captioned:

"LOOK OUT MIDDLEWEIGHTS 👀 Azamat Bekoev now has back to back 1st round TKO's to start his UFC career 👊"

Check out the post below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

With UFC Des Moines being headlined by a bantamweight clash between Cory Sandhagen and Deiveson Figueiredo, the division's champion, Dvalishvil was all eyes on the event from the prelims.

Following Bekoev's explosive finish, 'The Machine' took to X and wrote:

"Azamat Bekoev wow! How strong this guy is!"

Check out Merab Dvalishvili's post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans were blown away by the Russian fighter's devastating finishing power. A user wrote:

"Azamat deserves a PPV main card slot. Dude throws hammers."

Others commented:

"He's going to feel that in the morning."

"Monster performance tonight!"

"QUIETS. THE. CROWD."

Fan reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @ufc on X]

Bekoev picked up little noticeable damage in his win over Lodes, and given his flying start in the UFC, he will certainly be given the chance to showcase his talents in the octagon again in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Liam Fresen Liam is a MMA and Boxing writer at Sportskeeda. His journey into MMA journalism began with a high school diploma in 2017, but his passion for writing led him to diverse experiences, including internships in research and writing roles and accounting work.



Liam's fascination with MMA was sparked by Conor McGregor, with Dustin Poirier's bout against Dan Hooker in 2020 sealing his love for the sport. Poirier remains Liam's favorite fighter, whom he admires for his attitude, fighting style, and persona both inside and outside the cage. He is an advocate for the removal of the 12-6 elbow rule in MMA.



Liam strives to report precise and relevant information by cross-checking his work, reaching out to relevant sources for comments, and adhering to Sportskeeda's guidelines. His work has been recognized on popular MMA platforms, with his article headlines featuring in YouTube recaps and appearing onscreen during an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience.



Outside of work, Liam enjoys playing cricket, practising Brazilian jiu-jitsu, cooking, music, and reading. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.