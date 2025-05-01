Merab Dvalishvili gets honest about hypothetical gorilla fight while detailing strategy, fans react: "He’s gonna split decision a gorilla"

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili recently shared his perspective on the infamous 'Gorilla vs. 100 men' debate. It is a discussion that revolves around the chances of 100 men going against one gorilla.
After this debate was reignited on social media, celebrities, athletes, and online personalities have chimed in to express their thoughts on the matter. 'The Machine' was one of the many who chimed in to share his unique take.
In a recent interview with the UFC, several contenders were asked about their chances against a gorilla. Dvalishvili had this to say:
"One gorilla? It's easy, bro. I'm smart, I'm strong, I'm training everyday. You think I cannot take one gorilla? I'll take my t-shirt off, my pants off, and then shoot, take him down, boom! boom! easy. I think I can take one gorilla? 600 pounds? Maybe inside trip."
Check out Merab Dvalishvili's comments below:
Many fans took to the comments section of the highlight posted by Championship Rounds on X to share their reactions, with one writing:
"He’s gonna split decision a gorilla."
Others wrote:
"Look how he had no answer to how he will beat the gorilla once he realised that a decision win won't work."
"He will nut hug the gorilla into a unanimous decision."
"I would pay money to see Merab vs. Gorilla. Make it 3 gorillas."
"Crazy thing is merab actually believes this he is not trolling. His dumb*** would probably shoot a double leg on a gorilla."
Check out more fan reactions below:
Merab Dvalishvili believes Islam Makhachev should fight Ilia Topuria
UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev believes Ilia Topuria does not deserve to fight for the title until he beats a top-ranked contender at 155. However, 'La Leyenda' claims he will wait for the title fight until the UFC offers it to him.
The bantamweight kingpin Merab Dvalishvili was often criticized for supposedly avoiding a fight against Umar Nurmagomedov, who was a top contender in the division. Similarly, he believes the Russian champion should defend his belt against Topuria. Speaking to Ariel Helwani, he had this to say:
"Ilia has to fight Islam Makhachev, especially [since] he vacated his featherweight belt and he is not anymore at 145. He's the best deserving contender for the 155 belt. I'm sure everybody remembers that Islam told me at the press conference, 'Merab I respect you but when you have a top contender you should fight him.' Now he has a top contender in Ilia Topuria but he’s not fighting him."
Check out Merab Dvalishvili's comments below: