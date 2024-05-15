Merab Dvalishvili involved in major car accident in New York, shares video showing aftermath - "Thank God I'm okay" 

Merab Dvalishvili was recently involved in a car accident in New York City. While Dvalishvili and the other passengers in the car were unharmed, he was clearly rattled by the entire incident.

After the collision, Dvalishvili shared a video showing he had not suffered any serious injuries or bruises. As seen in the clip, the collision was serious enough for the airbags to deploy. 'The Machine' had this to say while reflecting on the incident:

''I am in New York for one day and couple hours, and I got in a huge accident. I was in a Uber, and our car got hit by some other cars. I was sitting here. I got hit. Thank God I’m okay.''

Check out Merab Dvalishvili's comments about the car accident below:

Expand Tweet

Dvalishvili then disclosed that their car was struck from behind, resulting in a severe dent. The Georgian was, therefore, extremely fortunate to escape unharmed. He appears to be next in line for the bantamweight title.

Reigning champion Sean O'Malley defended his bantamweight title against Marlon Vera at UFC 299 and looks set to face Dvalishvili next. While there hasn't been an official announcement, O'Malley has declared that his first preference is a featherweight title shot against Ilia Topuria, but he is open to facing Dvalishvili in his next title defense.

Merab Dvalishvili predicts potential title fight against Sean O'Malley

Merab Dvalishvili, who is eager to face Sean O'Malley for the bantamweight title later this year, has acknowledged that anything can happen when they eventually square off.

Although their fight is yet to be announced, Dvalishvili discussed it in a recent exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA. The 33-year-old made his prediction for the bout and notably said that he wouldn't be shocked if the champion takes him down.

"Yeah, one of the good wrestlers, yes. But hey, don't be surprised if Sean O'Malley takes me down. It's MMA man, it's MMA. I'm humble and everything is possible here... First, I'm going to wrestle a little bit and after, I'm going to strike and knock him out standing."