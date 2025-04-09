Merab Dvalishvili makes surprising confession about potential Alexander Volkanovski fight ahead of Sean O'Malley rematch at UFC 316 

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili recently expressed his desire for a featherweight superfight. However, he revealed he does not want to fight former champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Ad

'The Machine' is scheduled to lock horns with Sean O'Malley in a rematch at UFC 316 in June. Their initial meeting at UFC 306 witnessed the Georgian secure a unanimous decision victory. Known for his wrestling-heavy approach, Dvalishvili dominated 'Suga' on the ground to win the title. He then successfully defended his belt against Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 311 earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Volkanovski is set to face Diego Lopes at UFC 314 this Saturday for the vacant featherweight belt. In a recent interview with Laura Sanko, Dvalishvili touched on a potential fight against Volkanovski should the Australian beat Lopes. He said:

Ad

Trending

"Ilia moved up, but there is Alexander Volkanovski. First, I love him. I respect him so much. I never want to fight him. Second of all, I don't think he's an easy fight against him. He's way better than me."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He continued:

"I would like to take super fights. I'm fine with that. If the UFC needs me, and there is some super fights, I would like to take it even if I have to move up weight classes."

Ad

Check out Merab Dvalishvili's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Former UFC heavyweight breaks down Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes

Former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub recently weighed in on the Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes title fight at UFC 314.

'The Great' is coming off back-to-back knockout losses to Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria. He'll look to return to winning ways and reclaim the featherweight title this weekend. While Schaub is rooting for Volkanovski, he acknowledged the threat posed by Lopes.

Ad

On his podcast The Schaub Show, he said:

"Volkanovski does everything better than Diego Lopes besides explosive unorthodox movement. Diego Lopes is younger, more explosive, more finishing power than Volkanovski. When it comes to skill, striking, grappling, wrestling, experience, Volkanovski destroys him in everything."

He continued:

"My heart is with Volkanovski, my brain is with Diego Lopes. It's a terrible matchup for Volkanovski, because he's coming off those two losses. I'm rooting for Alex, I want Alex to win. If he loses this one, it's over."

Ad

Check out Brendan Schaub's comments below (13:18):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Krishnan Sunil holds a Bachelor of Science degree in visual communication. He started his professional career in 2023 and has previously worked with FirstSportz and Levitate Studios, among other organizations.



Sunil was drawn to MMA by Conor McGregor, especially the Irishman’s crossover boxing bout with Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017. His favorite fighter is Jorge Masvidal for his wild and unorthodox approach.



Surprisingly, ‘The Notorious’ and ‘Gamebred’ do not find a place in his Mt. Rushmore, which includes Chuck Liddell, Anderson Silva, Alex Pereira, Daniel Cormier, and Khabib Nurmagomedov. He feels ONE Championship’s Rodtang Jitmuangnon has the ability to succeed in the UFC due to his power.



Sunil is of the opinion that the UFC is not doing enough to prevent eye pokes and does not mind soccer kicks in MMA.



In his free time, he likes to watch anime and films in general. He’s also a boxing historian, having gotten into the sport watching videos of fighters like Sugar Ray Leonard and Roberto Duran. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.