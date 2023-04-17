UFC bantamweight Merab Dvalishvili is clearly a thrill-seeker.

In a video posted on his Instagram, Dvalishvili can be seen standing on the ledge of a building. While the video starts off with him seemingly posing for a picture, the UFC bantamweight proceeds to throw a kick.

The most dangerous part of the video came when Dvalishvili tried to jump from the ledge to the balcony and his foot got caught in the railing. Thankfully, he tripped onto the balcony and managed to avoid falling down.

Reacting to the same, fans had a field day online. One fan reacted:

"Wish he fell"

Another commented:

"How does the UFC not reprimand him in anyway for doing such reckless shit lol. NFL contracts have shit baked into them like you can’t Ski, ride ATVs, etc. UFC watches Merab do the most dangerous shit and don’t GAF"

"How does the UFC not reprimand him in anyway for doing such reckless shit lol. NFL contracts have shit baked into them like you can't Ski, ride ATVs, etc. UFC watches Merab do the most dangerous shit and don't GAF"

A third fan joked:

"Would be a shame if someone spilt oil on that ledge"

Another fan tweeted:

"One massive gust of wind could save the bantamweight division. Jk"

One fan tweeted:

"Where’s that gust of wind when you need it"

Another fan tied in Dvalishvili's recent win over Petr Yan:

"My genuine reaction to the reading of the judges scorecards of Yan vs Dvalishvili"

A concerned fan reacted:

"brother plz stop taking so many risks!"

Take a look at some of the best reactions below:

What's next for Merab Dvalishvili?

Merab Dvalishvili is one of the top contenders in the UFC bantamweight division right now. His last outing was against former champion Petr Yan earlier this year and 'The Machine' put on a dominant performance, winning the bout via unanimous decision. The Georgian now occupies the No.1 spot in the rankings.

The bantamweight title will be contested next month between Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo at UFC 288. With his win over Yan, Dvalishvili has firmly put himself in title contention, but he has made it clear that he won't fight for the championship against his friend and training partner Sterling.

Ranked bantamweight contenders Cory Sandhagen and Umar Nurmagomedov have called for a fight against Merab Dvalishvili. With Sean O'Malley seemingly guaranteed the winner of Sterling vs. Cejudo, Dvalishvili needs one more win before earning his shot at gold.

