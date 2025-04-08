  • home icon
  • MMA
  • Merab Dvalishvili
  • Merab Dvalishvili opens up about animosity with Sean O'Malley's coach Tim Welch: "He's not a professional coach"

Merab Dvalishvili opens up about animosity with Sean O'Malley's coach Tim Welch: "He's not a professional coach"

By Giancarlo Aulino
Modified Apr 08, 2025 22:48 GMT
Merab Dvalishvili discusses animosity with Sean O
Merab Dvalishvili discusses animosity with Sean O'Malley's coach Tim Welch [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Merab Dvalishvili recently made his feelings known on the animosity he has toward Sean O'Malley's coach Tim Welch, which was on display during their Noche UFC 306 bout. He noted that he took offense to how he conducted himself and believed it was disrespectful.

Ad

It was recently announced that Dvalishvili would be defending his bantamweight championship in a rematch against O'Malley at UFC 316 on Jun. 7. 'The Machine' was vocal about Welch's antics during their previous bout, where he was heard giving him instructions in an attempt of playing mind games while the fight was transpiring.

During his latest appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Dvalishvili clarified that he doesn't have hatred toward O'Malley and highlighted areas in which Welch wasn't conducting himself like a coach:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"[Welch] did make a big mistake. He should be [a] professional coach, but he's not a professional coach. He tried [to] cheat. He's a cheater coach. He tried disrespect and that's why I was talking trash. That's what happened, but I'm professional fighter... When you're coaching your student in the fight, you should be focused on to hit hard, wrestling, submission, not coach other guy like, cheat [or] make him upset."
Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Merab Dvalishvili's comments below:

Ad

Merab Dvalishvili discloses what Tim Welch said about him ahead of Sean O'Malley fight

Merab Dvalishvili also disclosed what Tim Welch said ahead of his bout against Sean O'Malley at Noche UFC 306.

During the aforementioned appearance, Dvalishvili mentioned that Welch was constantly making comments about his physical features and height before and during the fight in an attempt to take his focus away:

Ad
"Usually when they interview coach or when they ask opinions, coach say the realistic of how the fights would go. But when they asked Tim, he say I have a big nose... and he was making fun of my height. This is not his job to disrespect me... Try to do same thing in basketball... football, they will disqualify you."
Ad

Check out the full episode featuring Merab Dvalishvili's appearance below:

youtube-cover
About the author
Giancarlo Aulino

Giancarlo Aulino

Twitter icon

Giancarlo Aulino is an MMA news writer and interviewer at Sportskeeda. Having been onboard since 2021, Aulino has written list articles, before transitioning to MMA news writing.

In addition to writing at Sportskeeda, Aulino can be heard on VIBE 105.5FM in Toronto, Canada, where he conducts interviews called 'VIBEtalks.' Aulino's segments have featured many respected athletes, broadcasters, and celebrities. In 2024, Aulino, along with his VIBE 105 Sports team members, rebranded their content to The Game Plan 'TGP'.

In addition to MMA, Aulino was previously a pro wrestling writer and soccer (Football) reporter and covered Toronto FC (Major League Soccer) and York United FC (Canadian Premier League).

Follow him on Twitter: @Gian_411

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Nicolaas Ackermann
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी