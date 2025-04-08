Merab Dvalishvili opens up about animosity with Sean O'Malley's coach Tim Welch: "He's not a professional coach"

Merab Dvalishvili recently made his feelings known on the animosity he has toward Sean O'Malley's coach Tim Welch, which was on display during their Noche UFC 306 bout. He noted that he took offense to how he conducted himself and believed it was disrespectful.
It was recently announced that Dvalishvili would be defending his bantamweight championship in a rematch against O'Malley at UFC 316 on Jun. 7. 'The Machine' was vocal about Welch's antics during their previous bout, where he was heard giving him instructions in an attempt of playing mind games while the fight was transpiring.
During his latest appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Dvalishvili clarified that he doesn't have hatred toward O'Malley and highlighted areas in which Welch wasn't conducting himself like a coach:
"[Welch] did make a big mistake. He should be [a] professional coach, but he's not a professional coach. He tried [to] cheat. He's a cheater coach. He tried disrespect and that's why I was talking trash. That's what happened, but I'm professional fighter... When you're coaching your student in the fight, you should be focused on to hit hard, wrestling, submission, not coach other guy like, cheat [or] make him upset."
Check out Merab Dvalishvili's comments below:
Merab Dvalishvili discloses what Tim Welch said about him ahead of Sean O'Malley fight
Merab Dvalishvili also disclosed what Tim Welch said ahead of his bout against Sean O'Malley at Noche UFC 306.
During the aforementioned appearance, Dvalishvili mentioned that Welch was constantly making comments about his physical features and height before and during the fight in an attempt to take his focus away:
"Usually when they interview coach or when they ask opinions, coach say the realistic of how the fights would go. But when they asked Tim, he say I have a big nose... and he was making fun of my height. This is not his job to disrespect me... Try to do same thing in basketball... football, they will disqualify you."
Check out the full episode featuring Merab Dvalishvili's appearance below: