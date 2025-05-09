Merab Dvalishvili outlasts the ‘gorilla’ in wild gym showdown skit

UFC bantamweight kingpin Merab Dvalishvili does not fail to entertain fans inside and outside the octagon. In the middle of the now-viral 100 men vs. 1 gorilla debate, Dvalishvili shared a hilarious gym showdown skit, in which he overpowered the mighty beast.

Ad

In the skit, 'The Machine' was spotted in the gym with UFC bantamweight fighter Muin Gafurov, who was wearing the gorilla suit. 'The Machine' outclassed the gorilla on foot, landed a takedown, and eventually submitted the beast in the end.

Dvalishvili uploaded the clip on Instagram and captioned it:

"Today i squashed the beef with Tajik Gorilla😅🦾 @muintajikgafurov.mma my brother 🇹🇯🦍🇬🇪"

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Merab Dvalishvili's wild gym showdown skit below:

Ad

Trending

Ad

The post caught the attention of fans, who flooded the comment section with reactions like:

"😂😂😂😂"

"Not gonna lie, this dude used to annoy me. But he’s actually pretty funny."

"send gorilla 2/3 to Georgia and forget."

Merab Dvalishvili demonstrates how he will beat a silverback gorilla

Previously, Merab Dvalishvili also weighed in on the ongoing 100 men vs. 1 gorilla debate. During an interview with the UFC, 'The Machine' jokingly asserted that he is confident that he can beat a gorilla since he trains regularly.

Ad

Dvalishvili said:

"One gorilla? It's easy, bro. I'm smart, I'm strong, I'm training everyday. You think I cannot take one gorilla? I'm gonna take my t-shirt off, my pants off, and then shoot, take him down, boom! Boom! Easy. I think I can take one gorilla. 600 pounds? Maybe inside trip."

Check out Merab Dvalishvili's comments below:

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

At UFC 316, Dvalishvili is set to defend his UFC bantamweight gold in a rematch with former champion Sean O'Malley. When the two locked horns for the first time, at UFC Noche in Las Vegas, 'The Machine' dethroned 'Suga' via unanimous decision.

Since then, the Georgian has defended his strap once against Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 311. Meanwhile, O'Malley was out of the octagon after losing his belt.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subham Subham is a dynamic writer and editor at Sportskeeda, with a background in Health and Fitness, MMA, True-Crime, and Pop Culture.

A passionate cricketer and seasoned cyclist, Subham has completed grueling 200, 300, and 600-kilometer rides and competed in numerous races and brevets. His ultimate goal is to summit Mount Everest.

When not pursuing athletic feats, he enjoys motorbike rides for mental clarity. Subham finds motivation in role models like Conor McGregor and Yuvraj Singh. He has a diverse taste in music, including Post Malone, Machine Gun Kelly, Russ, and Central Cee. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.