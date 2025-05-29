Merab Dvalishvili outlines strategy if Sean O'Malley stuffs his takedown attempts at UFC 316: "I'm also looking for a finish"

Merab Dvalishvili recently weighed in on his highly anticipated rematch against Sean O'Malley. 'The Machine' claimed he is "looking for a finish" in the upcoming title defense fight.
Dvalishvili looks to defend his bantamweight championship belt for the second time as he faces O'Malley at UFC 316 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on June 7. The MMA community anticipates 'Suga' to enhance his grappling skills ahead of this fight, as he got outclassed at UFC Noche against the Georgian and failed to retain his belt.
Speaking to combat sports journalist Kevin Iole, Dvalishvili said:
"I think [the rematch] will be different because Sean will make some adjustments, he may stuff my takedowns, and if he stops my takedowns now, I'm planning to strike with him and keep up and challenge my striking with another top opponent. I'm ready for a very strong Sean O'Malley, and I'm also looking for a finish in this fight."
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
Check out Merab Dvalishvili's comments below:
Chael Sonnen reflects on Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O'Malley at UFC Noche
Merab Dvalishvili dominated Sean O'Malley at UFC Noche and won via unanimous decision. Although there was hardly any controversy over the victory, UFC Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen seems to disagree.
Speaking to MMA journalist Mike Bohn, Sonnen reflected on the fight and claimed the judges got the results wrong. He said:
"I'm not sure that Merab won that night. I mean, that wasn't really met with a lot of controversy. That was pretty widely accepted and we all got up and went home. That surprised me. If you go back and you watch that fourth and fifth round, you might come to a different opinion than you did the first time. I mean, that fight might have been 3-2 O'Malley. If either of them is going to fight better this time, it's going to be O'Malley."
Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below (32:14):