  • home icon
  • MMA
  • Merab Dvalishvili
  • Merab Dvalishvili predicts how "humbled" Umar Nurmagomedov's future in the UFC might pan out

Merab Dvalishvili predicts how "humbled" Umar Nurmagomedov's future in the UFC might pan out

By Giancarlo Aulino
Modified Jan 20, 2025 22:33 GMT
UFC 311: Dvalishvili v Nurmagomedov - Source: Getty
Merab Dvalishvili weighs in Umar Nurmagomedov's potential UFC trajectory [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Merab Dvalishvili recently discussed his successful bantamweight title defense against Umar Nurmagomedov and predicted how he believes his future might pan out. He noted that the Dagestani gained more knowledge from his experience competing for a title at a young age, which could be beneficial to his continued development.

Despite having success in the first two rounds of their bantamweight title fight, the momentum shifted into 'The Machine's favor as he went on to earn a unanimous decision win in impressive fashion. Dvalishvili used his relentless pace to overwhelm in the final three rounds and managed to win the majority of striking and grappling exchanges.

During his latest appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, 'The Machine' shared his prediction for how 'Young Eagle's UFC career could look like after coming up short in his bantamweight title bout. Dvalishvili praised Nurmgomedov as being a fighter with a lot of potential and mentioned that he believes he will work his way up to another title opportunity:

also-read-trending Trending
"[Nurmagomedov is] a good young fighter and I think he will be now in the top-5. And I'm sure he will continue winning streak and I am sure he will fight for the belt again. And he's young and I'm sure he's humbled now and he will continue good work."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Merab Dvalishvili's comments below:

Merab Dvalishvili says he would be open to rematch against Sean O'Malley

In addition to sharing his prediction on Umar Nurmagomedov's possible UFC trajectory, Merab Dvalishvili said that he would be open to a rematch against Sean O'Malley.

O'Malley was in attendance at UFC 311, which could signify that he will be the next title challenger. During the aforementioned appearance, Dvalishvili mentioned that he wouldn't be opposed to a rematch against 'Suga' if that is the direction the promotion wants to go in:

"Yes, looks like maybe he's my next opponent, but who knows? I want to fight [the] best option. Whoever is the best next and I just want to be busy...Yes sir, I will fight Sean [O'Malley] again if UFC ask me to do it."

Check out Merab Dvalishvili's comments below:

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Gerard Crispin
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी