Merab Dvalishvili predicts how "humbled" Umar Nurmagomedov's future in the UFC might pan out

Merab Dvalishvili recently discussed his successful bantamweight title defense against Umar Nurmagomedov and predicted how he believes his future might pan out. He noted that the Dagestani gained more knowledge from his experience competing for a title at a young age, which could be beneficial to his continued development.

Despite having success in the first two rounds of their bantamweight title fight, the momentum shifted into 'The Machine's favor as he went on to earn a unanimous decision win in impressive fashion. Dvalishvili used his relentless pace to overwhelm in the final three rounds and managed to win the majority of striking and grappling exchanges.

During his latest appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, 'The Machine' shared his prediction for how 'Young Eagle's UFC career could look like after coming up short in his bantamweight title bout. Dvalishvili praised Nurmgomedov as being a fighter with a lot of potential and mentioned that he believes he will work his way up to another title opportunity:

Trending

"[Nurmagomedov is] a good young fighter and I think he will be now in the top-5. And I'm sure he will continue winning streak and I am sure he will fight for the belt again. And he's young and I'm sure he's humbled now and he will continue good work."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Merab Dvalishvili's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Merab Dvalishvili says he would be open to rematch against Sean O'Malley

In addition to sharing his prediction on Umar Nurmagomedov's possible UFC trajectory, Merab Dvalishvili said that he would be open to a rematch against Sean O'Malley.

O'Malley was in attendance at UFC 311, which could signify that he will be the next title challenger. During the aforementioned appearance, Dvalishvili mentioned that he wouldn't be opposed to a rematch against 'Suga' if that is the direction the promotion wants to go in:

"Yes, looks like maybe he's my next opponent, but who knows? I want to fight [the] best option. Whoever is the best next and I just want to be busy...Yes sir, I will fight Sean [O'Malley] again if UFC ask me to do it."

Check out Merab Dvalishvili's comments below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.