Merab Dvalishvili promises surprising game plan in rematch with Sean O'Malley: "I'm gonna show my craziness"

Merab Dvalishvili recently promised a surprising game plan for his upcoming rematch against Sean O'Malley at UFC 316. He expressed interest in showing a different side of himself and disclosed how he plans to do so.

At UFC 306, 'The Machine' earned a unanimous decision win over O'Malley to become the new bantamweight champion. The Georgian had a grappling-heavy approach that saw him repeatedly securing takedowns and not allowing 'Suga' to showcase his striking prowess.

The grappling-heavy approach has been something Dvalishvili has been known for. He implemented that same game plan against Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 311 to successfully defend his gold.

During his latest appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, 'The Machine' made a surprising revelation as he promised a more striking-heavy game plan for the upcoming rematch. The reigning UFC bantamweight champion mentioned that he intends to take more risks with his striking against O'Malley to ensure an entertaining bout.

"I'm gonna take some risks and I'm gonna show my striking too. That's what I'm thinking right now. Let's see, fight maybe it's gonna be different but that's what I'm thinking now. You guys know sometimes I'm a little crazy, so in some fights I'm gonna show my craziness too."

Check out Merab Dvalishvili's comments below:

Merab Dvalishvili is expecting a different version of Sean O'Malley

Merba Dvalishvili said he is expecting a different version of Sean O'Malley when they compete in their rematch at UFC 316. During the aforementioned appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Dvalishvili mentioned that he believes O'Malley will be much more aggressive from the start of the bout because he made excuses following their previous encounter:

"[O'Malley] made lot of excuses after the fight and now he did surgery. I know he will make adjustments and he will change the game plan and it's gonna be a totally different fight... I know O'Malley will come with [a] different game plan. I know he will attack me from [the] beginning with body kicks and striking."

Check out Merab Dvalishvili's comments below:

