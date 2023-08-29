Merab Dvalishvili is 'risking his career' trying to 'prove his loyalty' to Aljamain Sterling: Chael Sonnen

Merab Dvalishvili has been clear that he does not plan to face Aljamain Sterling. His unwillingness to do so likely delayed 'The Machine' fighting for the bantamweight title for the first time in his career. The No.2-ranked bantamweight has now claimed that he is willing to wait to for 'Funk Master' to rematch Sean O'Malley before receiving a title opportunity.

Former middleweight and light heavyweight title challenger Chael Sonnen believes that Dvalishvili may be putting his career at risk. Speaking on his podcast, Beyond The Fight, the mixed martial arts analyst stated:

"When your phone rings, and you're given an opportunity, no matter how massive that opportunity is, when you turn it down and try to talk about, 'I've won nine fights in a row. I've proven who I am.' Is that contingent on the fact that Aljo has a backdoor deal? That he's had a conversation, that he's got a reasonable expectation that he will get Sean somewhere in the near future? Because if not, it would really seem as though Merab is risking his career."

Chael Sonnen claimed that while Merab Dvalishvili is a great fighter, he is not in a position to sit out for a year. He noted that he doesn't believe 'The Machine' is the No.1 contender as things stand and that if he sits out for a year, he will definitely not be before adding:

"If the No. 1 goal here is prove your loyalty, Merab, I promise you have, and you are respected for it and it is honorable. I just want to remind you when that deal was made, it was so that you didn't fight Aljo. You're not being asked to fight Aljo, you're changing the deal, and you're stacking the deck against yourself."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments on Merab Dvalishvili below (starting at the 3:28 mark):

While Dvalishvili has shared that he is willing to wait for Sterling, he noted that he will be ready to fight in December. O'Malley previously claimed that he is looking to defend his title for the first time at UFC 296.

Merab Dvalishvili shares update on injury status

Merab Dvalishvili has been sidelined following hand surgery, however, he recently revealed that he will be ready to make his return at UFC 296 in December. Speaking to Damon Martin of MMA Fighting, 'The Machine' was asked about his status, responding:

"Yes. One thousand percent, man, one thousand percent, I'll be ready. Even if I have to fight with one hand, I'll fight the guy with one hand. I'm a warrior. I was injured before Petr Yan's fight, I still fight, I still win. I'm a warrior and I fight anybody. If Aljo's not coming back soon and they're not making rematch right now, then I am the guy to fight Sean. I stole his jacket so let's see if I can stole his belt now."

Check out Merab Dvalishvili's comments on fighting Sean O'Malley in December below:

While Dvalishvili has shared that he is willing to wait for Aljamain Sterling to receive a rematch, 'Funk Master' does not plan on returning to the octagon until 2024. O'Malley is targeting a bout with Marlon 'Chito' Vera, however, and it remains to be seen if 'The Machine' will be the first bantamweight to challenge 'Sugar'.