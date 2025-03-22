Merab Dvalishvili's dangerous yet funny video on the hill has Nina-Marie Daniele and fans in splits: "Dana White and Hunter watching this video like"

Nina-Marie Daniele couldn't help cracking up after witnessing Merab Dvalishvili's latest skit from Monaco. Daniele also involved the UFC paramountcy, Dana White, and Hunter Campbell in her inference about Dvalishvili's act.

Daniele has made a name for herself in the UFC community with her uniquely flavored interviews with fighters. The 36-year-old poses a few goofy questions to the combatants she interviews, showing the light-hearted sides of their often stoic personalities.

Daniele also got into creating a new form of content since the previous year, where she catches up with fighters for fun-filled training sessions. Apart from being an avid social media user herself, the California native also has a knack for expressing her thoughts about the social media posts of fighters.

One of Dvalishvili's latest Instagram posts exhibited his Georgian-styled dance on the edge of a cliff in Monte Carlo, Monaco. Appallingly, Dvalishvili lost balance in the end, which could have resulted in his fall from the cliff. However, 'The Machine' did enough to avoid this mishap and climb back up.

Check out Merab Dvalishvili court:

Daniele funnily highlighted how Dana White and Hunter Campbell would've had their hearts in their mouths after watching this video, as one of the UFC champions had a close shave with death. 'Nina Drama' penned:

"Dana White and Hunter watching this video like… 🫣😳😤🤬😡🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣"

Nina-Marie Daniele's comment [Image courtesy: @merab.dvalishvili on Instagram]

Nina-Marie Daniele appreciated Alex Pereira's intent after loss against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313

Nina Marie-Daniele has interviewed Alex Pereira and lauded his skills on several occasions. Pereira endured a major setback recently as he lost his light heavyweight gold to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313.

However, one of Pereira's post-fight Instagram videos showcased how maintained his humility after his defeat, along with intending to make his comeback soon.

Besides scores of other fans, Daniele also took to the comments section of Pereira's post to express her appreciation for his unwavering spirit. She wrote:

"We are so proud of you Alex! You are a champion inside and outside the octagon! You've inspired so many! Chama always"

Nina-Marie Daniele reacts to Alex Pereira's Instagram video. [Screenshot courtesy: @alexpoatanpereira on Instagram]

