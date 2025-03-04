Merab Dvalishvili's 'he's probably thinking about other girls' meme featuring Ilia Topuria and Islam Makhachev has fans in splits: "You are iconic"

UFC bantamweight kingpin Merab Dvalishvili recently published a hilarious Instagram post, sparking reactions from the MMA community. Heading into 2025, a clash between reigning lightweight king Islam Makhachev, and former featherweight champion, Ilia Topuria, is one of the most highly anticipated bouts.

As the entire MMA community ufc-featherweight-title-islam-makhachev-fight-i-think-will-struggle-power" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-is-sponsored="false">awaits further information regarding the fight's date and possibility, 'The Machine' took to Instagram to post a meme expressing his excitement over the prospect of a Makhachev-Topuria clash.

Dvalishvili posted his rendition of the "he's probably thinking about girls memes meme" disclosing to fans that he is waiting to watch Makhachev vs. Topuria, just like everyone.

'The Machine' also tagged Topuria in the post, and in the caption, wrote:

"My Life .. LOL 💬"

Check out Merab Dvalishvili's post below:

Fans flooded the comments section of Dvalishvili's post.

One user wrote:

"Merab you are iconic 😂😂🔥"

Others commented:

"We all thinking about that in any situations😂😂♥️🇬🇪"

"All of Us"

"Am I only one who wants to see Arman vs Islam more"

Check out a few more reactions below:

Fan reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @merab.dvalishvili on Instagram]

Alexander Volkanovski weighs in on potential Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria bout

Alexander Volkanovski has fought both Islam Makhachev (2x) and Ilia Topuria in the past. Unfortunately for 'The Great,' he has fallen short against both men. Speaking to Ariel Helwani, Volkanovski touched on what he believes is holding up the Makhachev vs. Topuria bout.

He said:

"You've got the Belal situation. If Jack Della wins that fight, Islam's moving up. Let's be real. Islam is moving up straight away... Is that what they're waiting for? There's a lot of moving parts right now."

He added:

"So it’s a tricky one. I think Ilia and Islam is a big fight. Now that he has vacated, I think they might reward him for that. But yeah, we will see. There is a lot happening right now."

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments on a potential Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria fight below:

