Merab Dvalishvili's relentless style leaves mark on Teshay Gouthro's BFL 83 prep

Merab Dvalishvili has a stylistic approach that is difficult for opponents to overcome. Dvalishvili's fight technique also elevates those who train with him.

On a recent episode of MMA Canada, Teshay Gouthro discussed several subjects ahead of his planned bout at BFL 83 against Josh Kwiatkowski, which was scrapped because of illness suffered by Gouthro.

Gouthro has trained with some elite-level talent, and a couple of years ago, the Canadian combatant was working in Las Vegas with both Dvalishvili and Patchy Mix. When discussing getting to work with the pair of titleholding combatants at 135 pounds, Gouthro said:

"Actually I messaged Patchy. I want to go. I've got to go back to Vegas and hit up him and Merab after this fight. Take some time, go chill, get some good work in. They're f***in both number one in the world [laughs]... Brings my confidence up there. He's [Merab's] the best in the world right now."

He added:

"Like the best in the world. So I look back on those sessions we got and I just would like to go back out there and test my skills again with both of the boys and see where I'm at again, you know what I mean? But definitely take a lot of confidence from working with the world champ in the UFC and the world champ in I guess the PFL now."

Check out Teshay Gouthro's comments about Merab Dvalishvili below (6:43):

Merab Dvalishvili pressures current UFC titleholder to fight former UFC champion

Merab Dvalishvili looms large over the bantamweight division with an upcoming championship defense set for UFC 316 in June against former champion Sean O'Malley. That being said, 'The Machine' also has his takes regarding other titleholders within the promotion and what he wants to see for them.

Dvalishvili specifically discussed how he wants to see Ilia Topuria face Islam Makhachev for the lightweight belt after Topuria vacated his featherweight strap in pursuit of the lightweight gold. During a recent chat with Jake Shields, Dvalishvili said:

"Islam’s saying ‘oh I don’t want to fight small guys’, what small? Ilia’s the f***ing biggest name."

Check out Merab Dvalishvili's comments below:

