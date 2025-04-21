  • home icon
  • Merab Dvalishvili calls for Islam Makhachev vs Ilia Topuria, blasts size excuse in fiery take

By Subham
Modified Apr 21, 2025 18:49 GMT
Merab Dvalishvili (left) criticizes Islam Makhachev (right). [Images courtesy: Getty Images]
Merab Dvalishvili wants Islam Makhachev to battle former UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria, who vacated his strap in pursuit of the lightweight gold.

There have been speculations as to whether the Georgian-Spaniard must first fight a ranked lightweight before battling the champion. Makhachev and team have not agreed to a bout with Topuria despite the latter calling him out on multiple occasions.

Recently, UFC lightweight fighter Mateusz Gamrot assessed that Topuria does not stand a chance against Makhachev, primarily based on the size difference.

Now, Dvalishvili has stated that Makhachev vs. Topuria should happen as 'La Leyenda' is the "f***ing biggest name.” In an interview with Jake Shields, he said:

"Islam’s saying ‘oh I don’t want to fight small guys’, what small? Ilia’s the f***ing biggest name."

Check out Merab Dvalishvili's comments below:

Merab Dvalishvili criticizes Islam Makhachev

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Merab Dvalishvili stated that many were after him when he dismissed fighting Umar Nurmagomedov before UFC 311, as he thought Nurmagomedov did not deserve a title shot.

However, 'The Machine' successfully defended his UFC bantamweight gold for the first time against Nurmagomedov, winning via unanimous decision. Dvalishvili now thinks Islam Makhachev should also give Topuria a title shot, the same way he gave Nurmagomedov the opportunity.

"Ilia has to fight Islam Makhachev, especially he vacated his featherweight belt and is not anymore at 145. He’s the most deserving contender for the 155 title."

He added:

"Islam told me at the press conference, ‘Merab I respect you but when you have a top contender you should fight him’, and I said okay… Now he has a top contender as Ilia Topuria but he’s not fighting him… Nobody criticized Islam like they criticized me."
Check out Merab Dvalishvili's comments below:

'The Machine' is slated to rematch former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley in the UFC 316 main event.

About the author
Subham

Subham is a dynamic writer and editor at Sportskeeda, with a background in Health and Fitness, MMA, True-Crime, and Pop Culture.
A passionate cricketer and seasoned cyclist, Subham has completed grueling 200, 300, and 600-kilometer rides and competed in numerous races and brevets. His ultimate goal is to summit Mount Everest.
When not pursuing athletic feats, he enjoys motorbike rides for mental clarity. Subham finds motivation in role models like Conor McGregor and Yuvraj Singh. He has a diverse taste in music, including Post Malone, Machine Gun Kelly, Russ, and Central Cee.

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
