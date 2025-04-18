Mateusz Gamrot gets brutally honest on potential Ilia Topuria vs Islam Makhachev super-fight: “You gotta be a big guy to fight him”

UFC lightweight Mateusz Gamrot has weighed in on the potential Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria bout. Former UFC featherweight kingpin Topuria vacated his strap in pursuit of lightweight gold and is eager to lock horns with champion Makhachev.

However, Makhachev and his team believe that the Georgian Spaniard must first fight a ranked UFC lightweight before getting a shot at the undisputed title.

Gamrot recently shared his thoughts on what problems 'La Leyenda' could face now that he has transitioned to a higher weight class. In an interview with MMA Junkie, 'Gamer' said:

"He was champion in featherweight division, maybe this is fair. Maybe no. This is politics, you know in the UFC… For me, it's an interesting fight, but I don’t know Topuria is a small guy."

He added:

"Islam is really big guy, and I don’t think that Topuria has a chance against him. If you wanna fight with Islam, you gotta be a big guy similar like him because he is good everywhere. But if your body is smaller than him you don’t have a chance for sure."

Check out Mateusz Gamrot's comments about potential Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria bout below (6:00):

Ilia Topuria is interested in a fight with former UFC double champion

Ilia Topuria recently made his first appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. During an interaction, the UFC commentator questioned Topuria about whether he would be interested in fighting former UFC double champion Conor McGregor.

Topuria said:

"If they offer me a fight against Conor right now, we will see. Why not. I wouldn’t say no."

McGregor most recently hinted at potential retirement. However, the Irishman later showed interest in the UFC 314 co-main event between Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett, which the Liverpudlian won via TKO. As of this date, there is no news on his much-awaited octagon return.

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments about Conor McGregor below (1:07:01):

