Why doesn't Islam Makhachev want to fight Ilia Topuria? Khabib Nurmagomedov answers the burning question 

One of the most intriguing match-ups in MMA today is the potential clash between UFC lightweight king Islam Makhachev and former UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria. This is a bout that has the potential to be a historic one, for the sheer reason that we don't always have two of the best fighters in the world, in their prime and in the same weight class.

Ever since Ilia Topuria brazenly dropped his featherweight strap and confidently marched into the lightweight division, a bout between him and Makhachev seemed inevitable. This could be the Manny Pacquiao vs Mayweather bout of MMA - without the years of delay.

However, you might want to rethink this assessment as the champion himself isn't quite excited about the featherweight king immediately getting a shot at the lightweight throne.

In an interview with Adam Zubayraev, Makhachev's mentor and friend, MMA legend Khabib Nurmagomedov, provided some insight, saying (0:35):

"I don't know what kind of agreements [Ilia] Topuria and the UFC had, but from Islam's [Makhachev's] side, he already gave two title shots to 145-pound champions. Both times Islam won."

"Now a third time... Okay, let's imagine Topuria moves up and gets a title shot right away. Islam beats him. Then Topuria fights again. He loses again. So basically he was a nobody at 155. Islam beat a nobody at 155. Because of that, in terms of legacy, for Islam, for his resume, I understand Islam's risks."

Listen to Khabib Nurmagomedov here:

Khabib Nurmagomedov believes Arman Tsarukyan is a better fight for Islam Makhachev than Ilia Topuria

Khabib Nurmagomedov has a point. Islam Makhachev's first two title defenses were against former UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. His last defense was against late-replacement opponent Renato Moicano, who only moved up from 145 to 155 five years ago.

The only natural 155-pound fighter to challenge Makhachev's throne is Dustin Poirier, who fought for the belt five years prior.

To Khabib Nurmagomedov, the most compelling 155-pound match-up for Islam Makhachev is Arman Tsarukyan, who was supposed to face the champ last January but had to pull out of the bout due to injury.

Nurmagomedov said (0:07):

"In my opinion - not necessarily dangerous - let's say more competitive, I think it's [Arman] Tsarukyan. I think Arman is a more serious fighter than [Ilia] Topuria. Topuria is a good fighter at 145. But we haven't seen him at 155. I believe Arman is more competitive for Islam [Makhachev]."

Before their canceled bout at UFC 311 earlier this year, Islam Makhachev and Arman Tsarukyan first faced each other in 2019. Making his UFC debut, Tsarukyan took the fight to Makhachev and narrowly lost a decision after three rounds.

