"Phuddy pimple need some lesseon" - Fan begs Arman Tsarukyan to humble Paddy Pimblett after UFC 314 win over Michael Chandler

Major talks of a fight between Arman Tsarukyan and Paddy Pimblett have been circulating among fans since UFC 314 last weekend. In the co-main event, Pimblett breezed through former UFC title challenger Michael Chandler, finishing him via TKO in the third round.

In his post-fight octagon interview, Pimblett called out Tsarukyan, who pulled out of his title bout with Islam Makhachev at UFC 311 back in January.

Soon after, Arman Tsarukyan posted a video of himself hitting the heavy bag and addressed the rumors of his next bout in the caption:

"Many have been asking when the fight is. I am calm - training, focused, and waiting for my moment. Sports aren’t always about fair, but I believe if you put in the work, don’t give up and stay true to yourself everything will come. The key is to be ready when the time comes."

While many are on Pimblett's side, Tsarukyan still has his loyal supporters, with @rogue.boss saying:

"Phuddy pimplet need some lesseon."

Meanwhile, @karomurat said:

"now all your opponents will have even more respect 🫡☝️"

Check out the screenshot of comments below:

Comments on the video. [Image credits: @arm_011 on Instagram]

Here are more comments:

More comments on the video. [Image credit: @arm_011 on Instagram]

What did Paddy Pimblett say about Arman Tsarukyan after UFC 314 win?

After handily beating Michael Chandler and giving the former title challenger the worst beating he's had in the UFC, Paddy Pimblett made it known that he's after anyone in the top five of the UFC lightweight rankings.

He expressed his interest in taking on any one of Charles Oliveira, Justin Gaethje, or Dustin Poirier. One man in particular, the No.1-ranked Arman Tsarukyan, got some serious words from the Englishman. Pimblett said:

"I want that world title. All laugh, all youse want, and say 'I'll never be champ'. Just like you said 'I'll never get ranked', 'I'll never be on the top ten'. But what now? You gang of mushrooms! I want Dustin [Poirier], Justin [Gaethje], Charles [Oliveira], or the little posh boy Arman [Tsarukyan]. Any of them four."

After expressing respect and praise for Poirier, Gaethje, and Oliveira, Pimblett turned his attention to Tsarukyan, saying:

"F*ck Arman, he's a little helmet. F*ck that sausage!"

Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments below (1:09):

