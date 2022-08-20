"I was fighting in street a lot"- Merab Dvalishvili talks about growing up in Georgia and what helped him during tough times

During the fifth episode of UFC Embedded, Merab Dvalishvili openly spoke about his upbringing in Georgia and explained what helped him move past his time fighting in the streets.

The bantamweight is approaching his 10th fight with the UFC and will be met by arguably his most challenging test inside the octagon. On the main card of UFC 278, the Georgian is scheduled to lock horns with the legendary Brazilian Jose Aldo in a bout where he must grind his way to a victory against an MMA veteran.

Sharing a story about what made him the proud and powerful man he is today, Merab Dvalishvili opened up about his childhood and what allowed him to get away from street fights.

"I grew up in Georgia, I was fighting in street a lot and a lot of gangsters was working outside and it was tough life back then. But thank God I started mixed martial arts. I started sport and sport changed my life."

Jose Aldo is looking to overwhelm the wrestler on the feet and stuff any takedown attempts that come his way for the three-round brawl. While it's unclear at the moment, an impressive win for either of the bantamweights could earn them a shot at UFC gold.

The division has a number of high-level competitors all vying for a shot at the champion. Alongside those already mentioned, Chito Vera finds himself leading the pack after his sensational knockout of Dominick Cruz earlier this month, with Sean O'Malley and Petr Yan both looking for a standout performance at UFC 280.

Check out what Merab Dvalishvili had to say about his youth and what shaped him to be the fighter he is today in the video below.

Merab Dvalishvili's UFC career this far

After scoring a crowd-erupting spinning backfist knockout over Raufeon Stots during an episode of Dana White Looking For A Fight, Merab Dvalishvili was picked up by the UFC president and given a contract with the promotion.

A split decision loss and a wild guillotine choke meant the 31-year-old fell to 0-2 in his first two outings inside the octagon. Despite his bad performances, the gritty bantamweight never let it tear him down.

He has since gone on to win seven straight fights under the UFC banner, battling his way to a title eliminator bout following his impressive appearances against Marlon Moraes, Cody Stamann, John Dodson, and Casey Kenney.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat