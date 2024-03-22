Meryl Streep’s MMA taunt inspired Conor McGregor to take on the Road House role to prove her wrong - "To represent my sport and my art"

Hollywood debutant Conor McGregor has been busy at work promoting his new film Road House, which is a reboot of the 1989 cult classic of the same name, starring Patrick Swayze.

In the 2024 reboot, the Irishman stars alongside Jake Gyllenhaal, and the two have been seen doing a lot of interviews and appearances in the recent past.

Recently, 'The Notorious' spoke to The Hollywood Reporter and referenced previous comments made by Hollywood legend, Meryl Streep. The Irishman went on to cite her comments as being one of the motivational factors behind his decision to pursue acting.

Streep, during her Golden Globes acceptance speech back in 2017, famously said:

“Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners...and if we kick them all out you’ll have nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts—which are not the arts.”

At the time, her comments infuriated many in the MMA community, including former U.S. President, Donald Trump, and then-Bellator president, Scott Coker.

McGregor, speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, said:

“Fighting is the most beautiful form of art, and you know, it’s a great thing to come into this game, which is also art,” he said. “I was really taken aback because fighting is an art. It’s brutal also, so I can understand. It’s not for somebody to make a mistake; it’s real artistry for those who do what we do, so I came in [to filming Road House] with maybe a little chip on my shoulder and wanting to represent my sport and my art, give my best in this arena.”

Conor McGregor reveals special suit for Road House premiere

'The Notorious' has come to be known for his fashion game. His famous pinstripe suit, which he donned in the build-up to McGregor vs. Mayweather, is the perfect example of how the flamboyant Irishman likes to dress.

Conor McGregor recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal a similar pinstripe suit that he would be wearing to the premiere of Road House. He shared some images and in the caption, wrote:

"You ever seen an 18k carat gold pin stripe? You have now. Repping the great Marlon Brando with my Jacob and Co. “Opera Godfather” watch at the nyc premier of “roadhouse”. Out NOW on @PrimeVideo @ProperWhiskey @ForgedStout #sitbackrelax"

