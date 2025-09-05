  • home icon
  • "Messi would smesh you brother" - Fans share hilarious reactions as Khamzat Chimaev playfully calls out Cristiano Ronaldo

By Subham
Modified Sep 05, 2025 14:19 GMT
Fans react after Khamzat Chimaev (left) playfully calls out Cristiano Ronaldo (right). [Images courtesy: Getty Images]
Fans have reacted after newly minted UFC middleweight kingpin Khamzat Chimaev playfully called out Cristiano Ronaldo. Chimaev has been a fervent supporter of Ronaldo, who enjoys mixed martial arts and has previously attended UFC events.

In the past, 'Borz' also invited the Al Nassr striker to one of his fights. Recently, 'CR7' also liked one of Chimaev's posts after the latter became the UFC middleweight kingpin by dethroning Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319.

Most recently, Chimaev uploaded a picture of himself playing football. He captioned it:

"You are next @cristiano 🫵🏻😁🦾"

Check out Khamzat Chimaev's post below:

Chimaev wanting Ronaldo as his next opponent on the football field has sparked numerous reactions from fans. A user wrote:

"[Lionel] Messi would smesh you brother"

Another commented:

"Cristiano have good striking but Khamzat will check his grepling 🐺"

Few others wrote:

"Love u, brother, but Messi is better"
"No more wrestling on the football pitch bro @khamzat_chimaev 🤼 🐺 ⚽️"
"Yes, you are UFC Ronaldo bro ❤️"
Check out a few more reactions below:

Fan comments. [Screenshots courtesy: @khamzat_chimaev on Instagram]
When Khamzat Chimaev invited Cristiano Ronaldo to one of his UFC fights

In 2022, Khamzat Chimaev messaged Cristiano Ronaldo and invited the latter to one of his UFC fights. However, 'CR7' had a game and was unable to attend the bout.

Chimaev and Ronaldo also had a hilarious exchange in 2022, and the Real Madrid legend asked 'Borz' to "Smesh Everybody." Chimaev talked about the conversation with his fans:

"When [Ronaldo] started following me, I wrote to him, he's the champ. Then he wrote 'SMESH EVERYBODY.' 100% brother. Then I invited him to my fight. I'm not a big fan of football, but this guy is big. One of the best guys in the world in football. He's a nice guy."
Subham

Edited by Rahul Jain
