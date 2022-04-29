"It's like somebody paying for a really expensive dinner" - Michael Bisping amused by how easy it was for Elon Musk to buy Twitter 

Michael Bisping is in awe of Elon Musk, who recently made waves by buying micro-blogging platform Twitter. On April 25, it was officially announced that the CEO of Tesla Motors splashed a whopping $44 billion to buy Twitter.

Musk, who happens to be the richest man in the world right now, stated the following in an official statement released after the takeover:

"Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated. I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots and authenticating all humans."

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping pointed out that despite spending $44 billion to secure Twitter, Musk didn't lose a significant chunk of his wealth, with the maverick billionaire's net-worth currently standing at an estimated $239.2 billion.

According to Bisping, Musk is so rich that for him, buying Twitter is the equivalent of 'The Count' buying his friends and family an expensive dinner. In a recent episode of his Believe You Me podcast, Bisping stated:

"Elon Musk pretty much can do whatever the f**k he wants, you know. [Imitates Musk saying] 'You know what, Twitter, yeah, I'm just gonna buy it. I'm just gonna buy it [for] 44 billion,' what's his net worth? It's something like 250 billion now... it's like somebody paying for a really expensive dinner. If I took you, the whole podcast group, Anthony Smith, all of us and we threw a few people on, 10 to 15 people, big, fancy dinner, it's like 'f**k, that one's going to be f***ing expensive when the bill comes.'"

Michael Bisping responds to Jake Paul's profanity laced-tirade about him and other UFC fighters

Michael Bisping is currently retired from professional fighting and works as a full-time color commentator with the UFC. Jake Paul, however, wanted to drag the Englishman out of retirement in a potential boxing showdown and Bisping initially seemed more than willing to oblige.

Ever since Paul asked 'The Count' to first prove that he's not under contract with the UFC as a condition for them to fight, the former UFC middleweight champion seems to have lost interest in the bout.

'The Problem Child' recently went off on several UFC fighters, including Bisping, claiming that the latter will be an easy matchup for him because he's an "old guy".

Interestingly, Bisping responded to Paul's profanity-laced tirade in a recent tweet.

"If I’m about that life. @jakepaul I been about that life for 20 years you fool. You realize how stupid you sound calling me out?please keep that same energy if we meet in Person :) Ps- loved when @EddieHearn said to your face you’ll never be world class. That had too hurt"

michael @bisping if I'm about that life. @jakepaul I been about that life for 20 years you fool. You realize how stupid you sound calling me out?please keep that same energy if we meet in Person :) Ps- loved when @EddieHearn said to your face you'll never be world class. That had too hurt 😂

In his last fight, Jake Paul knocked out former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. 'The Problem Child' is expected to return to the ring in August.

Edited by David Andrew