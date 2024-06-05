Michael Bisping backs Dana White's opinion on Jon Jones being P4P best fighter over Islam Makhachev: "Look at the matchups"

Dana White sparked a heated debate by declaring Jon Jones, not Islam Makhachev, the UFC's pound-for-pound (P4P) best fighter. This stance is supported by former middleweight Champion Michael Bisping.

At the UFC 302 post-fight press conference, White emphatically declared that Jon Jones' unparalleled career achievements solidified his P4P dominance. He highlighted Jones' undefeated record, victories against elite competition, and successful move up to heavyweight, dismantling a top contender in the process.

Makhachev boasts a stellar 26-1 record, capped by his recent lightweight title defense. However, Bisping, like White, emphasizes the strength of Jones' resume.

Appearing in a recent video on his YouTube channel, 'The Count' said:

“When you look at [Islam's record], of course it's a beautiful record 26-1, but when you look at the competition...When you compare [Islam's record] side by side with the record of Jon Jones... Granted, long time ago. [Jones] is still fighting though… I do believe that currently, the pound-for-pound number one on the planet is Jon Jones.”

Check out Michael Bisping's comments below:

Jon Jones backtracks after mocking Islam Makhachev's win at UFC 302

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones took to social media to express his initial reservations about Islam Makhachev's claim to the pound-for-pound best fighter spot.

Following Makhachev's hard-fought victory over Dustin Poirier at UFC 302, Jones, who has a long-standing rivalry with Khabib Nurmagomedov for the GOAT title, questioned the legitimacy of Makhachev's win in a now-deleted tweet.

Implying that the win wasn't dominant enough, ‘Bones’ wrote:

“So let me get this straight, you go through an absolute dogfight and pull off a last-minute submission. And that's what makes you the best?"

Check out the deleted post below:

However, in a later tweet responding to a fan's question, Jones seemingly softened his stance. He acknowledged the impressive work ethic of the Dagestani fighters and wrote:

"I have high respect for them all, they are the future of the sport."

Check out Jones' post below:

