"When he swings he leaves a lot of openings" - Michael Bisping believes Francis Ngannou's style may not translate to boxing

Michael Bisping gives his opinion on why Francis Ngannou's success in the UFC won't translate to boxing.

Francis Ngannou recently stated that he intends to pursue a career in boxing and that he will not retire from combat sports before doing so.

Michael Bisping commented on Ngannou's intent to crossover during a video on his YouTube channel. 'The Count' stated that the UFC heavyweight champion's fighting style might prove to be a disadvantage for him in a boxing match.

Speaking about Francis Ngannou, Michael Bisping said:

"The man is absolutely terrifying and hits ridiculously hard. However, against a boxer, you couldn't do that because when he swings he leaves a lot of openings. Hey listen, if he catches him god blessed because you are f***ed. You know there's no reason why he couldn't knock out these boxers but he'd have to catch them first and I don't know if he could okay."

Francis Ngannou is set to defend his heavyweight title against interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane in a unification bout at UFC 270. The card is scheduled to be held on January 22nd, 2022 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Francis Ngannou admits he still considers Jon Jones as a light heavyweight

Ngannou noted in a recent video on his YouTube channel that Jon Jones has never fought in the heavyweight division before. As a result, he continues to classify 'Bones' as a light heavyweight.

Ngannou said:

"Jon Jones is still light heavyweight because Jon Jones never fights in heavyweight division. So, that is like one of the most talented guy in the sport. You know, he has been a light heavyweight champion for a decade almost. You know and retain his belt for that long in a division that people hit so hard, I think you must have something you know. And he hit his way around. It can be like striking, wrestling, a ground game, he's everywhere. He is definitely one of the best fighters in the sport with no doubt."

After 'Bones' announced his intention to move up to the heavyweight division, Francis Ngannou was expected to fight Jon Jones. However, Jones' plans were put on hold when he got into a pay dispute with UFC president Dana White.

'Bones' recently revealed that he might make his heavyweight debut against the winner of UFC 270's Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane unification bout..

