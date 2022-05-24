The Jake Paul novelty and appeal might be wearing off - Michael Bisping believes Paul brothers' popularity may have dimmed

YouTube stars Jake Paul and Logan Paul have propelled themselves into becoming two of the most popular names in the world of combat sports over the past few years. Despite not having fought any professional boxers yet, 'The Problem Child' seems to sell a considerable number of pay-per-views every time he enters the squared circle.

According to former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping, the Paul brothers' popularity might be dwindling a little. 'The Count' feels that Jake Paul's appeal seems to have died down.

He explained that any content surrounding the Paul brothers on his Believe You Me podcast would previously attract a large audience. Of late, however, Bisping claims that hasn't been the case. During a conversation with UFC light heavyweight contender Anthony Smith on a recent episode of the podcast, the Englishman said:

"Jake Paul and Logan Paul, I feel like their star is maybe dwindling a little bit because it used to be [like] if we spoke about them, the numbers went through the roof. If I did a youtube video and it featured Logan Paul or Jake Paul recently with the fighting stuff, great numbers, great numbers but not so much anymore. I think the rub, the shine, the appeal, the novelty, whatever word you want to use is kind of slowly wearing off."

Watch the episode below:

Jake Paul claims he can take on a boxing and an MMA legend on the same night

The younger Paul brother is targeting an August 13 return to the squared circle. The 5-0 boxer has revealed his potential return date but is yet to name his opponent. In his last fight, Paul picked up a sixth-round knockout win against former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

'The Problem Child' recently laid out the gauntlet for boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and UFC Hall-of-Famer Anderson Silva. After Mayweather and Silva picked up impressive wins in their exhibition bouts against Don Moore and Bruno Machado, respectively, Paul took to Twitter to claim he could beat them both on the same night.

"I would beat Floyd and Anderson in the same night," Paul wrote.

Jake Paul @jakepaul I would beat Floyd and Anderson in the same night 🫠 I would beat Floyd and Anderson in the same night 🫠

Then again, 'The Problem Child' has made a career out of polarizing actions and drawing varied reactions from people. Whether he is serious about his claim remains to be seen, but he certainly got everyone talking about it.

Edited by Avinash Tewari