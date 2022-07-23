"Other than a submission, I really don't see a way" - Michael Bisping breaks down Nate Diaz vs Khamzat Chimaev

The UFC is feeding Nate Diaz to the wolves for the final fight of his contract. It was recently announced that Nate will take on Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279 in the midst of the latter's meteoric rise to title contention.

Many fans and media members have weighed in on this matchup, with Michael Bisping to be the latest to give his opinion. Bisping, like the majority of MMA fans, doesn't have the highest hopes for Diaz. However, he did identify one way in which Nate may emerge victorious. Bisping said:

"Other than a submission, other than catching a submission, I really don't see a way where Nate Diaz can win this."

Bisping is, of course, referring to Diaz's excellent jiu-jitsu. Diaz is a black-belt under Cesar Gracie, and 11 of his 20 wins have come by way of submission. Bisping did go on to praise Nate for taking the fight, comparing it to "standing up to a bully." Bisping remarked:

"But, you know what? The fact that he's taking the fight. The fact that he's going to try — the fact that he's definitely going to show up and try to win the fight — that's why people love Nate Diaz... its like, you know, if you see somebody standing up to the bullies or what not, you know it's always admirable. It's always great to see.

Bisping pointed out how Diaz's fearless commitment to taking on the scariest of opponents has contributed to his huge following. Given Diaz has already pulled off a miraculous submission upset over Conor McGregor, it is very possible he could deliver another incredible upset for his swan song at UFC 279.

Watch Bisping's complete prediction below:

Nate Diaz will be put in coffin, suggests Chimaev in new post

Khamzat Chimaev has been having a lot of fun with the idea that the UFC matched him with Nate Diaz to "bury" Diaz's career. Prior to the bout, Nate was very vocal publicly about his negotiations with the UFC, even claiming they were holding him hostage.

After the Chimaev bout was announced, fans and media suggested that this was payback for Diaz calling them out about his contract situation. Chimaev shared a hilarious meme of the concept on Twitter:

Chimaev then followed this up with an even funnier photoshop, showing him seemingly leading a prayer at Diaz's funeral:

Regardless of how competitive the actual bout ends up being, there should be plenty to look forward to in terms of media, as these two are excellent at talking the talk.

