Michael Bisping has had a career of ups and downs. Perhaps the most defining thing that's ever happened to him, other than capturing UFC gold against Luke Rockhold, is the permanent loss of his eye from his bout against MMA legend Vitor Belfort.

Recently, 'The Count' took to his YouTube channel to discuss the dirtiest fighters in UFC history. Without mincing his words, the former middleweight champion listed Vitor Belfort as number one, reminding the world that it was the Brazilian's head kick that permanently injured his eye.

Bisping accused 'The Phenom' of hypocrisy and significant steroid use, saying:

"This guy is the biggest cheater in the history of combat sports, right, and it has to do with the steroids mainly. Listen, we're not putting a ball in a basket, we're not trying to get a ball in a net, we're trying to knock our opponents unconscious. If you're knowingly taking steroids all the time, then I've got no respect for you whatsoever. You're not respecting the sport, you're not respecting yourself, you're not respecting your opponent."

'The Count' continued his rant against the Brazilian MMA legend, adding:

"Now, of course, I had to fight him in 2013, and at that point, he was taking so many steroids that his a*s probably glowed in the dark, you know? But it is what it is. I went down there to Brazil to fight the guy. I knew he was on steroids, but the fighter inside me, I still thought that I could beat him, and that's the arrogance that we have, you know? I was like, 'So what? F*ck it, I don't care. I think I can still beat this guy.' Of course, I paid the ultimate price because I ended up losing an eyeball because of that fight."

Catch the video below:

Michael Bisping's past struggles against Brazilian fighters

Michael Bisping hasn't had the best of luck against Brazilian fighters.

His TKO loss to Vitor Belfort led to a severe retinal detachment that's rendered him without one eye. Meanwhile, he also suffered a decision loss to another Brazilian legend.

10 years ago today, TRT Vitor Belfort changed Michael Bisping’s life forever https://t.co/geAbzaz6Bn

At UFC 110, he lost to Wanderlei Silva via unanimous decision. While Michael Bisping managed to emerge victorious against another all-time great in Anderson Silva, the fight was not without its own incident. Bisping was dropped and badly busted open by a flying knee after losing his mouthpiece.

Even non-legendary Brazilian fighters like Thales Leites forced Michael Bisping into a split decision. While the future middleweight champion won their bout, he has never had an easy time against any Brazilian he has faced.

