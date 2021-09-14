"You were fighting him like he insulted your mother" - Michael Bisping blasts Vitor Belfort for going all out in exhibition bout with Evander Holyfield

Michael Bisping wasn't happy with Vitor Belfort's aggressive approach in the recently concluded exhibition boxing match against Evander Holyfield. At the age of 58, Holyfield stepped inside the ring after a decade to take on the 14-year-younger Belfort.

"When it comes down to the fight and you're Vitor Belfort and you're going up against an old age pensioner and a legend of the fight game and it's an exhibition bout. If it is an exhibition bout, come on, take it easy on the guy a little bit because it's clearly obvious. When he fell through the ropes, you don't see that from boxers in their prime and then he drops him down right and he's back on his feet, there's the time Vitor to put your foot off the gas a little bit and have a little play. It's clear you're better than him at this point because of your athletic ability, because you're faster and because he's 58 years old...take it easy, play the game. You were fighting like this was personal...You were fighting him like he insulted your mother," Bisping said.

The fight didn't last long. Holyfield was stopped on his feet after getting hit repeatedly. According to Bisping, Belfort could have been a little less aggressive since it was an exhibition match.

Vitor Belfort’s pressure proved to be too much for Evander Holyfield.



(via @OmarESPN) pic.twitter.com/wlR89gCjJC — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) September 12, 2021

'The Count' also said that the MMA veteran should have considered that Holyfield isn't an active athlete. Bisping claimed that Belfort fought like he had a personal grudge against the legendary heavyweight boxer.

Bisping also called out Belfort for celebrating his win over the aging boxer as if he had just 'defeated Mike Tyson in his prime.'

Watch Bisping talk about the fight below:

Vitor Belfort wants Jake Paul next; 'The Problem Child' responds

Following his dominant victory against Evander Holyfield, Vitor Belfort is now looking to take on YouTube star Jake Paul in a professional boxing match. Triller co-founder Ryan Kavanaugh and Belfort offered 'The Problem Child' $30 million to fight him. However, Paul is skeptical of the offer. 'The Problem Child' said he must first see proof of the funds before accepting Belfort's challenge.

“We know that they don’t have that money. It’s very outlandish for them to say that. If they showed proof of funds and put the money into a bank account, it would be a whole different story, but we worked with them and we know that they don’t have that much money,” Paul told Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour podcast.

Vitor Belfort calls out Jake Paul, $25 million winner takes all👀 pic.twitter.com/kcxU7Wqbgi — Elite Media Group (@_TheEliteMedia) September 12, 2021

