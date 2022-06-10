Michael Bisping charts a path to victory for Glover Teixeira against "Czechoslovakian Bruce Lee" Jiri Prochazka 

Michael Bisping recently spoke about the game plan that Glover Teixeira should use to beat Jiri Prochazka, whom he compared to Bruce Lee.

'The Count' stated that Prochazka is a traditional martial artist with a very insightful and intelligent personality. He compared the Czech fighter to Bruce Lee. While previewing the light heavyweight title fight between Teixeira and Prochazka this weekend at UFC 275, here's what Bisping said on his YouTube channel:

"You speak to Jiri Prochazka, you get this vibe, he's like a Czechoslovakian Bruce Lee or Czech Republic Bruce Lee. It's Bruce Lee from Prague with a haircut that's also very unusual."

Prochazka is known for his thunderous knockout power inside the ocatgon. He has flattened his last two opponents, Volkan Oezdemir and Dominick Reyes. Bisping acknowledged the challenger's ability to put out his opponents. However, he believes the champion, Teixeira, has more tools to win the fight as the Brazilian is a master of the ground game and has exceptional jiu-jitsu skills. Here's what the former middleweight champion added:

"A path to victory for Glover would be to wrestle him, to take him down, use his jiu-jitsu. That's generally what he does. But it's the complete threat that Glover has. So, I think Glover has more ways to win. However, Jiri Prochazka has insane knockout power. Knocked out some tremendous fighters."

Watch Michael Bisping talk about Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka:

Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka: A battle of the old vs. the new

Glover Teixeira is representative of the older fighters in the UFC. At 42 years of age, he is currently the oldest champion in the organization. The Brazilian has been fighting in the promotion since 2012.

Teixeira is on a six-fight win streak in the UFC heading into UFC 275 and has finished five of those contests. He has beaten Jan Blachowicz, Thiago Santos, and Anthony Smith in his last three fights via finishes.

Prochazka, on the other hand, is only 29 years old and represents a new wave of talent in the light heavyweight division of the UFC. He has had only two fights in the promotion, in which the Czech fighter has earned two vicious knockout finishes.

Teixeira will be aiming for his first title defense when he takes on Prochazka this weekend at UFC 275.

