Michael Bisping claims Alex Volkanovski is a better pound-for-pound fighter than Islam Makhachev for this reason 

Michael Bisping weighed in on the ongoing UFC pound-for-pound debate and made a claim regarding how Alexander Volkanovski's resume stacks up compared to Islam Makhachev.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Bisping discussed Volkanovski retaining his No.1 spot despite losing a unanimous decision to Makhahcev at UFC 284. He mentioned that after calling the fight and being cageside, he believes that the judges scored the fight correctly.

He said:

"It was a sensational fight and I'm a huge fan of Volkanovski. In fact, I couldn't be a bigger fan. He's one of the nicest guys you'll ever meet, just so down to earth and normal, but I think he lost that fight. I think it was incredibly close and he did himself so proud but he probably lost." [0:48 - 1:05]

The UFC Hall of Famer then brought up how he initially thought that Makhachev would claim the numer uno spot his win over the featherweight champion, but that wasn't the case.

Despite the loss, the former middleweight champion claimed that 'Volk' is still a better pound-for-pound fighter, saying:

"[Alexander] Volkanovski when it comes to them two, yeah, I was wrong in the octagon when I said that. Alexander Volkanovski is still against Islam [Makhachev] probably a pound-for-pound better fighter." [2:49 - 3:01]

Bisping felt that 'Volk' proved he is a better pound-for-pound fighter as he moved up to 155lbs and was in a closely contested bout with the reigning lightweight champion. Whereas the Dagestani wouldn't be able to physically cut down to 145lbs and do the same.

Michael Bisping praises Islam Makhahcev's performance at UFC 284

Michael Bisping was impressed with Islam Makhachev's performance at UFC 284, which saw him earn a unanimous decision win over Alexander Volkanovski in the featherweight champion's home country of Australia.

'The Count' uploaded a video to his YouTube channel, where he provided his immediate reaction following the event. He was on commentary for the event, so it was interesting to hear his thoughts as he sat cageside. He mentioned that the lightweight champion was impressive and did very well with his striking, saying:

"I mean, the striking was phenomenal, let's be honest. Lazer accurate striking...the striking was phenomenal. Of course, the wrestling was always there, we know that. He was relentless with it, it wasn't easy to take [Alexander] Volkanovski down. The amount of energy both men used was just flippin ridiculous." [1:02 - 1:23]

It remains to be seen whether the UFC plans to book a rematch or if Makhachev would prefer another challenger instead.

