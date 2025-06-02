Michael Bisping claims Tom Aspinall fight could land Jon Jones one of UFC's biggest paydays

Michael Bisping recently shared his thoughts on a potential Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall heavyweight title clash and claimed that it could be a lucrative bout for the reigning champion. The rationale behind his claim was that Aspinall has gained plenty of attention with his dominant performances.

Ad

Jones and Aspinall have been involved in an ongoing back-and-forth regarding the status of their heavyweight title unification bout, which has resulted in petitions being created online to strip 'Bones' of his title.

The reigning heavyweight champion recently dropped a hint that he wouldn't discuss the status of the bout in order to avoid getting in the way of the UFC's announcements.

Red Corner MMA recently posted a clip to their X account via Bisping, which shows the former middleweight champion describing the magnitude of a potential Jones vs. Aspinall bout.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

'The Count' mentioned that 'Bones' could walk away earning a purse that only Conor McGregor could surpass. He said:

"This will be the biggest heavyweight fight that the UFC has ever seen. [Jones] will probably get one of the biggest paydays the sport's ever seen. In fact, the only person I think that could even rival this or maybe get paid more would be Conor McGregor, he's the biggest earner the sport's ever seen. This fight's going to be gigantic. [Jones] is going to get paid a sh*t load of cash."

Ad

Check out Michael Bisping's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Michael Bisping says Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall needs to take place at Madison Square Garden

Michael Bisping also believes Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall needs to take place at Madison Square Garden.

In the aforementioned video, Bisping mentioned that Jones vs. Aspinall taking place in the historic venue could help the 37-year-old earn a massive payday because of the stakes and resume of both competitors. He said:

Ad

"If it goes down in Madison Square Garden, which is what I always said it would because a fight of this magnitude needs an iconic venue, then everyone is going to get paid a sh*t tonne of money... If he beats [Jones], becomes the undisputed champion of the world after this, every single fight is gonna just be bigger and bigger."

Ad

Check out a clip of Jon Jones providing latest update on Tom Aspinall fight below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Giancarlo Aulino Giancarlo Aulino is an MMA news writer and interviewer at Sportskeeda. Having been onboard since 2021, Aulino has written list articles, before transitioning to MMA news writing.



In addition to writing at Sportskeeda, Aulino can be heard on VIBE 105.5FM in Toronto, Canada, where he conducts interviews called 'VIBEtalks.' Aulino's segments have featured many respected athletes, broadcasters, and celebrities. In 2024, Aulino, along with his VIBE 105 Sports team members, rebranded their content to The Game Plan 'TGP'.



In addition to MMA, Aulino was previously a pro wrestling writer and soccer (Football) reporter and covered Toronto FC (Major League Soccer) and York United FC (Canadian Premier League).



Follow him on Twitter: @Gian_411 Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.