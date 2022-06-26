"I love the way he fights" - Michael Bisping comments on Sean O'Malley's style, hype, and pink Lamborghini

Michael Bisping is a self-admitted admirer of surging bantamweight contender Sean O'Malley. One of the hottest prospects in the UFC right now, O'Malley entertains fans with his prolific fighting skills inside the cage and his outspoken persona outside of it.

Like many other fans, Bisping loves O'Malley's vibrant persona and fighting skills. In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Bisping spoke about 'Sugar's upcoming clash with Pedro Munhoz at UFC 276.

He pointed out that while O'Malley is on an impressive winning streak, having finished five out of his last six fights, Munhoz has only managed to win one out of his last five fights. Bisping then went on to rave about O'Malley's fighting style, technique, his hairstyle, the immense hype surrounding him and the fighter's hot pink Lamborghini.

Bisping said:

"Sean O'Malley, the man with all the hype, okay. The man's incredible. I love the way he fights, I love the style, I love the technique, I love the haircut, I love the fancy clothes. The man's got a pink Lamborghini, okay, I mean that's ballsy. If you're gonna get a Lamborghini, yeah, okay, a proper hot sports car like that, a supercar you want to flash, outlandish color but hot pink, hot f***ing pink, I don't know about that one so that's ballsy. Gotta love it, well done Sean, you're the man."

Sean O'Malley wants to become a two-division UFC champion

Sean O'Malley's knockout artistry and his outspoken persona have drawn comparisons with Conor McGregor. It seems like the 27-year-old wants to walk in the Irishman's footsteps and conquer not one but two divisions in the UFC.

O'Malley revealed that in five years' time, he sees himself becoming a two-division champion in the bantamweight and featherweight divisions respectively. In an interview with Canal Encarada, O'Malley stated:

"I’m eventually gonna go up to '45. Before I do that, I have to become the bantamweight champion. It has to be done. I think I will, once I’m bantamweight champion, deserve and earn a title shot at '45. I believe I can become double-champ."

O'Malley certainly has the ability to reach the pinnacle of success in the UFC and become one of the most popular fighters ever. However, he must first concentrate on the job at hand this weekend.

