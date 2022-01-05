"It's Dana White vs. Jake Paul" - Michael Bisping discusses beef between UFC president and 'The Problem Child'

Michael Bisping has given his opinion on the ongoing feud between Dana White and Jake Paul.

Jake Paul and Dana White have been at odds since the former rose to prominence in boxing. The UFC president and Paul have been arguing about pay for athletes under the world's largest MMA promotion.

'The Problem Child' has previously accused White of having a cocaine problem, as well as taking numerous personal shots at him.

In a recent episode of his Believe You Me podcast, 'The Count' dismissed Paul's claims that White uses cocaine. Bisping cited his experience as a DJ in being able to spot drug users.

"It's Dana White vs. Jake Paul, Can you believe this? That's a sentence I never thought I would say. It all started with Jake Paul accusing Dana White of being on cocaine, I think that's where this all started. Having known Dana White and worked for the UFC for 15-16 years and for somebody that was a nightclub DJ in dance clubs for many many years, okay, I would have an inkling when someone was on recreational drugs,"

Bisping continued, calling Paul's allegations "pathetic".

" Jake Paul is talking out of his f*cking a** and if that's the best he's got it's a little bit pathetic," - Bisping added.

Watch Michael Bisping discuss the feud between Jake Paul and Dana White below:

Michael Bisping talks about his COVID-19 experience during the holidays

In a Q&A session on his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping talked about his COVID-19 experience during the holidays. The former UFC middleweight champion revealed last year his entire family had contracted the virus over Christmas.

Speaking about his COVID-19 experience, 'The Count' said:

"We had a nice Christmas in the Bisping household but, but we all got COVID! Every single bloody one of us. So the last few days in my house have been not the best day, shall we say. It's been pretty bloody miserable if I'm honest. From Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, my wife and I, we were in bed all day, couldn't get out of the house... As you see I'm holding Ibuprofen, just in case I start to go downhill... And I know you don't want to hear about COVID but, tough sh*t! That was my Christmas basically..."

Watch the full Q&A session of Michael Bisping in the video below:

