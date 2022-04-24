Michael Bisping is not convinced Tyson Fury is ready to retire following his defeat of Dillian Whyte 

Michael Bisping doesn't seem ready to buy the fact that Tyson Fury is prepared to retire after his fight against Dillian Whyte.

Prior to Fury's win, Michael Bisping was seen answering several questions posed by his followers during a recent live session on his YouTube channel. Asked about his thoughts on Tyson Fury's retirement plans during the interaction, the former middleweight champion expressed his disbelief at the boxer's retirement.

He believes that 'Gypsy King' should not retire so soon. 'The Count' stated that the star boxer should face other boxing champions such as Anthony Joshua and Olexsandr Usyk to demonstrate his prowess in the sweet science and then plan his retirement.

"I personally don't. Or maybe, maybe not so much I don't. As a fan, he doesn't. Number one... I love watching the guy fight. Secondly, he has still got some unfinished business which is the sad reality of the situation, you know... there is Anthony Joshua, there is Alexander Usyk. If he wants to prove that he's the best of his generation, then he has to fight whoever wins between Joshua and Usyk... and then he can retire."

Watch Michael Bisping share his thoughts on Fury's retirement plans below:

WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury retained his title belt against Dillian Whyte in his most anticipated outing, defeating Whyte with a perfect uppercut knockout in the sixth round of the match. Fury has now added one more point to his knockout tally with this victory, making it 23. The boxer is currently undefeated with 32 wins so far.

"I personally honestly think if the 'AJ' fight comes along, I think he'd take it"- wife of Tyson Fury names the fight that would stop the boxer from retiring

In a recent interview with Boxing UK, Tyson Fury's wife, Paris Fury, revealed the one fight that would stop 'Gypsy King' from retiring.

Revealing the fight, she said:

"I'd love it to be his last one. I personally honestly think if the 'AJ' fight comes along, I think he'd take it. I know he couldn't resist, but I think the truth of it is he knows it probably won't. So I think that this might be his last fight."

During the same interview, Paris Fury was asked what she thought about Tyson Fury becoming the world's undisputed heavyweight champion. In response, she stated:

"It's not his fault that they won't fight, so if he can't make them fight then that's it. But he's given everything, he can't win anymore. He can't be any greater than he is. He's the greatest in the world, and he's the greatest of all time now."

You can check out Paris Fury's interview below:

Edited by Phil Dillon