Michael Bisping dismisses Alexander Volkanovski vs. Islam Makhachev rematch to make room for 'clear' contenders

Michael Bisping weighed in on the possbility of Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev competing in a rematch after the reigning featherweight champion successfully retained his title at UFC 290.

While speaking to BT Sport, Bisping dismissed the idea of the two of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the world fighter each other again. He mentioned that Volkanovski already attempted to become a two-division champion and believes that there are other deserving contenders at lightweight and featherweight at the moment:

"He tried last time out. He has a division to defend, so does Islam Makhachev. There's a lot of contenders certainly at lightweight and there's a clear number-one contender, Ilia Topuria. That is the guy that he should fight next."

The UFC Hall of Famer also brought up that he's not opposed to 'Volk' moving to lightweight permanately in the future. But, he mentioned that he'd prefer if the featherweight champion made a few more title defenses and then pursue lucrative bouts at 155lbs, saying:

"I would love to see him go to lightweight again. I would love to see him maybe beat Toporia, maybe one more, and then move up to lightweight cause I wanna see him up there against the likes of Justin [Gaethje], Dustin Poirier...[Charles] Oliveira, Islam [Makhachev], all those people. I mean, they are blockbuster fights waiting to happen."

It will be interesting to see whether Alexander Volkanovski will follow Bisping's suggestion and defend his title against Topuria next or push for a rematch with Makhachev in Abu Dhabi.

Michael Bisping believes Jack Della Maddalena can be a future UFC champion

Michael Bisping is very high on rising contender Jack Della Maddalena and belives he can be a future UFC champion.

During a recent episode of his podcast with Anthony 'Lionheart' Smith, the UFC Hall of Famer complimented the welterweight's rise since joining the promotion and noted that he has a great skillset. He mentioned that he believes Della Maddalena the next Australian to win a UFC championship, saying:

"I am so high on this guy, right, he's so God damn good. I'm telling you. I think, go out there and put your money on him to be a champion one day because I really do, I think he'll be another Australian champion. The boxing is unbelieveable." [21:16 - 21:29]

