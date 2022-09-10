"Anderson Silva is the one taking the risk" - Michael Bisping explains why 'The Spider' should be paid "tons of money" for Jake Paul clash

While discussing the upcoming boxing match between Jake Paul and Anderson Silva, Michael Bisping insisted that the Brazilian be paid handsomely for the huge risk he is taking during his next bout.

Despite pushing for a fight against a professional boxer, 'The Problem Child' has settled in to face another ex-MMA fighter. This time he'll be colliding with a much more experienced striker with a pro boxing record as well. The popular star has already overcome the challenges of former UFC athletes and hopes to do so again on October 29.

Speaking about the upcoming boxing match, former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping expressed his wish for Silva to be given "a ton of money" for taking the risk and locking horns with the young, hungry, aspiring boxer, saying:

"I hope he makes a ton of money out of this fight, I really do, because he deserves it. Anderson Silva is the one taking the risk here. Jake Paul, if he loses to Anderson Silva, it's like hey, you lost to Anderson Silva. Yes, granted some critics might say you lost to a 47-year-old man, but that doesn't matter. Jake Paul's young, he'll be afforded that luxury, he'll be afforded that leeway to say, 'You lost to a legend'. If Silva loses to Jake Paul... I'll be devastated, because Jake Paul doesn't deserve to have a victory over Anderson."

Jake Paul is coming off of a highlight reel knockout of former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, and aims to keep the momentum going with a huge win over one of the greatest MMA athletes of all time.

Check out what Michael Bisping had to say about the boxing clash in the video below.

Can Anderson Silva realistically beat Jake Paul?

Despite being aged 47, Silva has proved his worth inside the boxing ring and has looked back to his best since making the switch from mixed martial arts in 2021.

'The Spider' has already competed in the sport back in 1998 and 2005 respectively, but has been incredible in the squared circle following his retirement from MMA.

Beating former WBC middleweight champion Cesar Chavez Jr. by split decision is his most notable achievement since returning to boxing. Alongside the SD win, the legend knocked out Tito Ortiz in the first round and dominated in a fight against Bruno Machado in an exhibition bout. Since the bout had no judges, it was rule a draw.

