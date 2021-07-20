Michael Bisping explains why he has no respect for steroid users but respects T.J. Dillashaw

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping recently weighed in with comments on T.J. Dillashaw's impending return to action following a two-year anti-doping suspension.

The Englishman has been outspoken when it comes to the issue of performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs). His stern stance on the matter is unsurprising, given he lost his right eye in a fight against Vitor Belfort, who has tested positive for PEDs. Belfort is also known for his use of testosterone replacement therapy (TRT), a practice that is now prohibited by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA).

"Anybody that chooses to do steroids, I have no respect for you," Bisping said. "I really don't. I wonder how people look themselves in the mirror after they've gone out and won when they knew they cheated the system."

USADA has suspended former UFC champion TJ Dillashaw two years for testing positive for the banned substance EPO. Just announced by the agency. pic.twitter.com/y0vFauJJYp — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) April 9, 2019

Meanwhile, Dillashaw will be returning to action in the main event of UFC Vegas 32 after completing a two-year suspension. The former UFC bantamweight champ tested positive for recombinant human erythropoietin (EPO) following his fight against Henry Cejudo at UFC Fight Night 143.

As much as Michael Bisping loathes athletes who use PEDs, he said he doesn't feel the same way about the returning Dillashaw. 'The Count' explained:

"T.J. Dillashaw, he served a two-year suspension and he came out and owned up to it. And I gotta say I respect that. I do. Everybody knows my stand on steroids but the fact that came out and he owned up to it, he put his hand up and said, 'Yeah, I cheated. The pressure got to me.' Whatever it was, it's refreshing. It's refreshing to see when most people make up some nonsense."

Michael Bisping believes T.J. Dillashaw has paid his dues

Michael Bisping believes T.J. Dillashaw has already atoned for his crimes after serving USADA's lengthy suspension. 'The Count' also mentioned that some people want Dillashaw out of the UFC, but he doesn't think that's fair.

"Maybe you think he shouldn't be here; he should be banned for life. But that doesn't matter because the punishment has been dealt – a two-year suspension – and he served that."

Michael Bisping also said he admires T.J. Dillashaw's decision to face a dangerous fighter in Cory Sandhagen for his return fight. The winner of Dillashaw vs. Sandhagen is expected to earn a future title shot in the UFC bantamweight division.

