Michael Bisping not a fan of Colby Covington taking personal digs at Jorge Masvidal - "That is a low blow"

Michael Bisping appears unimpressed with Colby Covington taking personal jabs at Jorge Masvidal.

Bisping recently held a live session on his YouTube channel, where he answered several questions from his fans.

At one point in the video, Bisping was asked if he had a personal stake in Colby Covington losing to Masvidal. In response, the Englishman denied having such intentions and stated that he expects the best man to win. He also lauded the two fighters for doing an excellent job of selling the contest.

However, the former UFC middleweight champion expressed his displeasure with Covington's trash talk directed at Masvidal:

"I don't have a personal stake, may the best man win. But I don't like what Colby is saying. He is bringing up some personal stuff of Jorge. He is talking about his wife. He is mentioning his kids. He is calling him a bad dad. That is a low blow."

Masvidal and Covington will headline UFC 272 in a five-round non-title fight. The pay-per-view event will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on March 5, 2022.

Colby Covington accused Jorge Masvidal of cheating on rumored ex-wife Maritza Collado

Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington were great friends when they trained together at the American Top Team. However, they have had a major falling out since and have been taking shots at each other for quite some time now. Tensions between the two began to rise in April last year, when 'Chaos' accused Masvidal of cheating on his rumored ex-wife Maritza Collado.

Just a few days before Jorge Masvidal's highly anticipated rematch with Kamaru Usman at UFC 261, Covington posted a picture on Twitter with a woman who was allegedly Maritza.

Colby Covington @ColbyCovMMA Great catching up with you Maritza! Out here playing games with Mrs. MasvidalGreat catching up with you Maritza! #ufc261 Out here playing games with Mrs. Masvidal 🎮 Great catching up with you Maritza! #ufc261 https://t.co/YHjD9p91di

During an interview with The Mac Life, Covington took his attacks on the Miami native to a whole different level:

"The mother of [Jorge Masvidal's] children and his wife that is still on his marriage certificate today – they're not divorced yet – is Maritza Collado, Maritza Masvidal. The truth is Jorge Masvidal is a piece of s*** father. He is a piece of s*** fighter."

