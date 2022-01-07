If you're not happy, blame yourself - Michael Bisping feels UFC shouldn't be blamed if Conor McGregor gets title shot

Michael Bisping has suggested that fans only have themselves to blame if Conor McGregor gets the title shot next.

McGregor has dropped out of the latest UFC lightweight rankings, but 'The Notorious' might get to fight for lightweight gold upon his return. If the fight does get made, many fight fans and fighters who are in ranked positions might feel hard done by.

Addressing the same, former UFC champion Michael Bisping said the UFC shouldn't be blamed if McGregor gets to skip the line. In a recently uploaded YouTube video, Bisping said:

"A lot of people inside the top 15, top 5, top 10 they're gonna say, 'What the f**k is happening? Why is Conor McGregor getting to skip the line?' Well guess what? As I said this is prize fighting, this is pay-per-views, this is the UFC and they put on the fights, historically that we want to see, okay. The fights that we want to see, they are the fights the UFC put up. So, if you're not happy that Conor McGregor might get to skip the line and fight the champion when he's not even ranked, don't blame Conor McGregor, don't blame Dana White, don't blame the UFC, blame your-f**king-self because you are ultimately responsible."

Charles Oliveira is open to fighting Conor McGregor

UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira is seemingly open to fighting McGregor upon his return. Although Justin Gaethje looks set to face the Brazilian for the title, we might have a twist in the tale.

During an interview with Sherdog, Charles Oliveira suggested May would be a wonderful date to fight 'The Notorious' with his title on the line or not.

"May would be a wonderful date. Conor challenged me asking a date, and tweeted Ireland vs. Brazil 2. Not only him, but also myself and all the world wants to see that fight. So let’s make it happen. I´m waiting for him in May. It may be in welterweight, lightweight or middleweight, with my title on the line or not. Just choose and I´ll be ready."

