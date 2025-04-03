Michael Bisping gets 100% real on how UFC-Meta partnership could make fan experience “absolutely crazy”

UFC commentator and former middleweight champion Michael Bisping recently gave us some exciting updates on the massive partnership between the UFC and Meta. The historic collaboration is deemed to revolutionize the sport and offer some cool advancements in fight analysis, rankings, stats, and more.

In a video uploaded to his official YouTube channel, 'The Count' provided fans with a taste of what's to come of the UFC-Meta partnership. The visibly excited Bisping said (0:39):

"So given all of the technology that Meta has available to them, I think the experience for the fans is going to just get absolutely crazy. We're going to start learning a lot more things and the stats are going to go through the roof. And the fan experience is going to get even better. We're talking about speed, power, heart rate, the speed that they cover distance, and things like that."

Check out the full video below:

Michael Bisping thrilled about Meta's new AI system that will revolutionize fan viewing experience

After brushing on AI rankings and how it will provide an unbiased approach to shuffling the UFC ranks, Michael Bisping proceeded to what he's most excited about: new fan viewing experiences courtesy of the Meta Glasses.

Like MLBl flashing the speed of a fastball pitch on the screen to tell the audience just how fast it was, Meta can similarly do the same thing with every attack a UFC fighter does.

Bisping said (2:37):

"Think about the speed of a punch being thrown. It could be listed or it could be shown on the Meta Glasses or on a screen in the arena. You're like, 'Holy sh*t, it's a good job he missed that one'. That punch that was 120 mph or that headkick that he just moved out the way. And it makes it look even more impressive that the fighter was able to dodge that. So we're going to see speed and I think they could have little sensors inside the gloves."

Bisping also explained how the Meta Glasses - with the help of sensors embedded into the UFC gloves - can show how strong punches are in a fight. It will register the force of the punch, thus giving us an idea of whether it is significant. This will indeed change the direction of MMA judging significantly.

