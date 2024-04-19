"It's pretty sick" - Mark Zuckerberg gifted Max Holloway Meta Smart Glasses and invited him to his private poker room at UFC 300

Max Holloway's UFC 300 campaign turned out even sweeter as tech billionaire Mark Zuckerberg honored the 'Blessed' by gifting him the latest Meta Smart Glasses.

In a recent segment on the former featherweight kingpin's YouTube channel, the pair can be seen sharing a few pleasantries before Holloway's fight against Justin Gaethje.

During the interaction, the Meta CEO gifted the fighter his company's new smart device. The UFC star chose a brown color variant of the smart glass, prompting Zuckerberg to chime in:

"It's pretty sick. That's actually my favorite."

Furthermore, the businessman invited Holloway to hang out with him at his private poker room after the fight:

"We're getting a private poker room later. So, if you feel like you want to come hang out, I'll text you."

Catch Mark Zuckerberg and Max Holloway's interaction below (3:55):

Per Meta's official website, the new smart glasses offer improved audio and video capture capabilities, enabling users to stream live from the glasses to Meta platforms including Facebook and Instagram.

UFC 300 marked one of the greatest nights in Holloway's MMA career as he KO'd former interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje in the dying seconds of the fight.

Watch Holloway knockout Justin Gaethje below:

Holloway's statement win earned him the Fight of the Night and the Performance of the Night awards, bagging him an extra $600,000 for his troubles.

Following the win, the 32-year-old Hawaiian called out both the reigning featherweight champion Ilia Topuria, and current lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

Mark Zuckerberg snapped pictures with Max Holloway and other UFC 300 winners

Being an astute fan of MMA, tech billionaire Mark Zuckerberg is a regular at many of the UFC's big nights and the same was the case at UFC 300.

The milestone event didn't disappoint. It offered a plethora of adrenaline-filled performances to sate any MMA fan's thirst for action.

Following the pay-per-view, the Meta CEO posted pictures of him with Max Holloway, Alex Pereira, and other winners on the card on Instagram, while also congratulating them for their wins.

Check out Mark Zuckerberg's pictures with Max Holloway and others below:

