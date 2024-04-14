UFC 300 bonuses and aftermath: Max Holloway earns the $600,000 he wanted, event sets massive record in promotion's history

The marquee UFC 300 pay-per-view event just wrapped up. It took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and many fighters secured impressive wins that could significantly impact their UFC careers in the following years.

The UFC typically offers $50,000 fight night bonuses as an incentive for the fighters to go the extra mile to entertain the audiences. On popular demand from the fans and contesting fighters, Dana White bumped the performance bonuses to $300,000 to commemorate the historic UFC 300 event.

During the pre-fight press conference, fighters appeared to be excited to work for the extra pay and the event results stand testimony to that.

Out of the 13 fights on the card, five went the distance, five ended with a knockout, and four were won by submission. Furthermore, barring the exception of a few fights, most were highly competitive affairs.

The ceremonial BMF title fight between Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway was one of the most exciting fights on the card and both men earned the $300,000 Fight of the Night bonus.

Holloway defeated Gaethje via fifth-round knockout to become the BMF champion. Gaethje went crashing down to the canvas with one second left in the fight during the final flurry of exchanges.

The iconic knockout earned Holloway another $300,000 in Performance of the Night bonus, bumping his total fight night bonus to a whopping $600,000, the highest in the promotion's history.

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka, who defeated Aleksandar Rakic via second-round knockout in the headline prelim bout, was the third winner of the Performance of the Night bonus. He walked away with the extra $300,000 as well.

According to White, the UFC 300 live gate stood at $16.5 million, the third highest in the promotion's history. It created an all-time record with a total of $1.2 million paid in performance bonuses.

