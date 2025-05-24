Michael Bisping gets brutally honest about physical damage suffered after stellar MMA career: "You'd cry yourself to sleep every night"

Michael Bisping recently weighed in on the several injuries that he suffered throughout his MMA career.

Ad

Bisping, a former middleweight champion, has had his fair share of injuries which he continues to deal with. 'The Count' is often regarded as one of the toughest fighters on the roster, as he has fought tough contenders with one functional eye, having lost his vision in the other as a result of a headkick knockout loss against Vitor Belfort in 2013.

In an interview with MMA Junkie, Bisping shared the pain he suffers due to his health complications. Listing several issues he has to deal with every day, he said:

Ad

Trending

"If you had the pain that I had on a daily basis, you would crumble. You would cry yourself to sleep every night. Last year was so bad, I honestly didn’t know how I was going to continue living my life. I was in so much pain. I had three surgeries back to back. None of them helped. In fact, all they’ve done is made my condition worse."

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He continued:

"I’ve got one eye. I’ve got two total knee replacements. I’ve got a torn labrum I need to get operated on. I’ve got a gigantic lump on my wrist, they want to do an operation on that. My nose is destroyed because they took my ribs and rebuilt my nose, but they messed that up, so I can’t breathe through my nose at night."

Ad

Check out Michael Bisping's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Michael Bisping gets honest about Jon Jones seemingly avoiding Tom Aspinall

Despite Dana White assuring fans, Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall is yet to be announced. 'Bones' has constantly dismissed the Brit as a worthy opponent, citing legacy reasons or monetary incentives. As fans demand that Jones be stripped of his title, former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping chimed in.

Ad

Speaking to Mike Bohn, he said:

"For Jon to not want to give this guy [Aspinall] an opportunity, where other people gave him an opportunity, he was the youngest champion in the sport, and he's always talking about, 'Oh, there's going to be younger guys coming along.' You got that opportunity, and when you become the champion, there's an obligation to do that. So defend or vacate."

Ad

Check out Michael Bisping's comments below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Krishnan Sunil holds a Bachelor of Science degree in visual communication. He started his professional career in 2023 and has previously worked with FirstSportz and Levitate Studios, among other organizations.



Sunil was drawn to MMA by Conor McGregor, especially the Irishman’s crossover boxing bout with Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017. His favorite fighter is Jorge Masvidal for his wild and unorthodox approach.



Surprisingly, ‘The Notorious’ and ‘Gamebred’ do not find a place in his Mt. Rushmore, which includes Chuck Liddell, Anderson Silva, Alex Pereira, Daniel Cormier, and Khabib Nurmagomedov. He feels ONE Championship’s Rodtang Jitmuangnon has the ability to succeed in the UFC due to his power.



Sunil is of the opinion that the UFC is not doing enough to prevent eye pokes and does not mind soccer kicks in MMA.



In his free time, he likes to watch anime and films in general. He’s also a boxing historian, having gotten into the sport watching videos of fighters like Sugar Ray Leonard and Roberto Duran. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.