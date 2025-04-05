  • home icon
  • MMA
  • Ian Machado Garry
  • Michael Bisping gets honest about Ian Machado Garry accepting Carlos Prates fight on short notice at UFC Kansas City: "What is he going to do?"

Michael Bisping gets honest about Ian Machado Garry accepting Carlos Prates fight on short notice at UFC Kansas City: "What is he going to do?"

By Pranav Pandey
Modified Apr 05, 2025 10:30 GMT
Michael Bisping reacts to Ian Machado Garry accepting short notice bout with Carlos Prates at UFC Kansas City.
Michael Bisping (inset) reacts to Ian Machado Garry (left) accepting short notice bout with Carlos Prates (right) at UFC Kansas City. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Michael Bisping recently shared his thoughts on Ian Machado Garry stepping up to face Carlos Prates on short notice. Garry is posied to square off against Prates in the main event of UFC Kansas City on April 26 at the T-Mobile Center in Missouri.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The upcoming Fight Night card was initially slated to be headlined by a high-stakes light heavyweight clash between former champion Jamahal Hill and rising contender Khalil Rountree Jr. However, the bout was unexpectedly pulled from the lineup due to undisclosed reasons.

Prates was in the midst of training for a planned bout with Geoff Neal at UFC 314 on April 12, but the matchup was canceled after 'Handz of Steel' withdrew due to injury. Meanwhile, 'The Future', who didn’t have a fight scheduled, quickly seized the opportunity and agreed to step in when the UFC reached out.

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

During a recent video on his YouTube channel, Bisping dicussed the short-notice booking of the Garry vs. Prates matchup and highlighted the opportunities it presents for both fighters:

"I think it makes all the sense in the world. For Carlos Prates, it’s a chance to get a big win over somebody like Ian Garry. And for Ian Machado Garry, he gets to step in there with a hot prospect right now."
Ad

‘The Count’ further commended Garry for accepting consecutive late-notice fights:

"Fair play to Ian Garry for stepping up to the plate here because this is not an easy matchup. Ian Garry, what is he going to do? I don’t think he’s going to go out there and look to take down Carlos Prates."

Check out Michael Bisping's comments below (2:40):

Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

'The Future' was last seen competing at UFC 310 in December, where he stepped up to face Shavkat Rakhmonov on less than a month's notice. Despite the limited preparation, Garry delivered a competitive performance but ultimately suffered the first loss of his career.

Ian Machado Garry opens up on late-notice booking against Carlos Prates at UFC Kansas City

Following the announcement of his fight against Carlos Prates at UFC Kansas City, Ian Machado Garry took to Instagram to share his enthusiasm for the opportunity.

Ad

'The Future' vowed to silence the critics by delivering a statement-making performance:

"I’m excited. Why? The UFC go, 'Ah, we need someone. Who do we need? Who do we call?' You call me. Why? Cause I’m a real fighter who wants to fight the best in the world. I’m going to show everybody how good I am. "
Ad

Check out Ian Machado Garry's comments below:

About the author
Pranav Pandey

Pranav Pandey

Twitter icon

With over two years at Sportskeeda, Pranav has authored around 2,700 articles, drawing millions of views across a diverse range of topics. While MMA and boxing remain his primary forte, his expertise extends well beyond combat sports. From political analysis to lifestyle trends and other compelling subjects, his work reflects versatility.

His passion for MMA was ignited by iconic moments such as Brock Lesnar’s groundbreaking UFC debut and Conor McGregor’s meteoric rise to superstardom. These events made him understand the unfiltered, gritty essence of competition, drawing him in with their raw authenticity.

Pranav admires fighters like Alex Pereira for their precision and resilience, as well as the inspiring narratives they bring to the sport. His work also emphasizes the importance of fighter safety, with a focus on issues such as weight-cutting regulations.

Pranav prioritizes thorough research and thoughtful writing, ensuring the integrity of every piece. He is committed to unbiased reporting, always considering multiple perspectives to craft insightful, fact-driven narratives that resonate with readers.

Beyond his professional life, Pranav is passionate about following cricket, discovering new terrains, and engaging in meaningful social connections.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Pranav Pandey
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी