"No offense to the champ" - Michael Bisping gives an early prediction for Dustin Poirier vs. Charles Oliveira at UFC 269

A UFC lightweight title fight between current champion Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier has been officially announced to headline the closing pay-per-view event of 2021.

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has revealed who he believes will come out on top.

Both Charles Oliviera and Dustin Poirier have established themselves as the two top lightweights in the UFC right now. 'Do Bronx' claimed the title earlier this year by knocking out Michael Chandler at UFC 262. He also holds a win over former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson.

Dustin Poirer, meanwhile, is already considered by many to be the uncrowned champ, having picked up back-to-back wins over Conor McGregor this year. He also has victories over Justin Gaethje and Dan Hooker on his record.

Both men are clearly two of the greatest fighters on the planet, but Michael Bisping believes it will be 'The Diamond' who has his hand raised come December 11. Speaking on his YouTube Channel, 'The Count' said:

"I think Dustin Poirier. I'll give you an early prediction. No offense to the champ, you know he could go out there and prove everybody wrong. But my early prediction, Dustin Poirier... For Dustin Poirier, the journey he's been on, the amount of time he's been involved in this sport. The ups and the downs that he's had... But may the best man win of course. What a great fight. Can't wait."

Michael Bisping breaks down the career of Charles Oliveira

Whilst Michael Bisping believes that Dustin Poirier will win the fight, his respect for Charles Oliveira is clear to see.

Charles Oliveira has had to repeatedly overcome adversity, bouncing between weight classes and essentially growing up at the same time as competing at the highest level. Discussing the Brazilian's rise, Bisping said:

"What a career this guy's had. You know, he just knocked out Michael Chandler. He's got the most submissions in the history of the UFC. And he's a very likable guy. And after having such a long run in the UFC, after all these years, he's now the champion of the world. So it's a beautiful story. It really is and it's a beautiful fight."

You can check out Michael Bisping's full video, featuring his Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier prediction, below:

